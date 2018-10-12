Zapp i300 e-Scooter

British startup Zapp Scooter, Ltd. is poised to launch the first electric scooter manufactured in the U.K.

The company, which was incorporated in 2017, has announced it will soon introduce its high performance Zapp i300 electric scooter later this month.

In announcing the pending roll-out, the company said it is a new entrant to the market, but will be a leader in urban transport revolution and that its new scooter will provide, “thrilling performance, innovation, and a practical and dependable electric range. With affordable running costs, and highly-appealing, next generation design, the Zapp 300cc-equivalent scooter is like nothing else currently available on the market.”

The announcement went on to say, “Innovative, sporty and high-quality engineering will ensure outstanding handling and an effective delivery of torque and performance from the punchy, next-generation electric motor.

“Designed from the ground up to be desirable and fashionable, customer individuality is encouraged, with a great choice of configurable options offered to meet all style preferences and budgets. A seamless ownership experience will be provided thanks to a convenient, innovative charging solution and customer service ecosystem. Range anxiety is now thing of the past.”

Some key product details include:

Built on a motorsport-inspired lightweight aluminum exoskeleton

Uses an ultra-high performance internal permanent magnet electric motor

Powered by highly compact removable battery pack for real at-home charging

Details on availability dates and distribution will be coming later along with pricing and other essentials with the official unveiling later this month.

For updates as they happen, stay tuned to Ultimate Motorcycling and follow Zapp on social media (see below).