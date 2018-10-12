2019 American Flat Track Schedule: Getting Sideways

The American Flat Track championships series is back for 2019 with a 20-race schedule. The season begins on March 14 at Daytona International Speedway and concludes (date TBD) in the fall at the Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment facility in New Jersey.

The season is split into two distinct halves, with a five-week break between the New York Short Track in early July and the Buffalo Chip TT in August.

The season will consist of:

Six Miles

Five Half-Miles

Five TTs

Four Short Tracks

The Springfield Mile I also includes an AFT Singles Springfield TT the same weekend, while Springfield Mile II will host an AFT Singles Springfield Short Track race. That means there will be 18 stops on the 20-race tour.

Notably, the Perris Half-Mile in California returns after a year off. There will also be two new races—the Wild Horse TT in Chandler, Ariz., plus the Laconia Short Track at a venue to be named in New Hampshire.

As soon as the location for the Laconia Short Track and the date of the final round are announced, we will update this schedule.

The television schedule has not yet been set. However, American Flat Track has been on NBCSN for the last three years, as well as on FansChoice.tv for the previous six years. Three million fans either bought tickets or watched the American Flat Track series on cable and the internet in 2018.

In the AFT Twins class, factory Indian FTR rider Jared Mees claimed his second-straight title. The Floridian completed dominated the 2018 American Flat Track series, winning 10 of 18 rounds. In the AFT Singles class, Pennsylvania native Dan Bromley claimed the title aboard a KTM 450 SX-F.

2019 American Flat Track Schedule