For the first time in over two years, Ken Roczen took a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National overall win. It was a tale of two races at Hangtown, as the first moto was in the dry and moto 2 was a mudfest. Roczen stayed consistent, going 1-2 to easily top the field, with second moto winner Eli Tomac joining Roczen on the podium with Jason Anderson who raced for the first time since being injured in January.

Ken Roczen ran away with the first moto, and hung in there for P2 in moto 2. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) made quick work of the field in the drier moto 1, taking the win by 15 seconds over Jason Anderson. Roczen looked like he might sweep the Hangtown Motocross Classic in the mud in moto 2 when he claimed the lead from Tomac on the second lap. However, as the rain slowed, so did Roczen as Tomac took a commanding victory. With a 1-2 combo, Roczen wins his first AMA National overall win since the final round of 2016.

Eli Tomac didn’t like the rain in moto 1, but loved the mud in moto 2. It was an interesting reversal for Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), who charged through the field after a P7 start in moto 1, only to stall as the rain began to fall. He surrendered P4 to Zach Osborne on lap 11, but was able to retake P4 when Osborne faltered on the final two laps of the moto. In moto 2, Tomac charged to the front in the first lap from a P4 start, only to lose the lead to Roczen on lap 2. As the track dried, Tomac got faster and Roczen slowed. Tomac went on to win by 43 seconds, moving him up to P2 in the overall.

It was a great comeback result for Jason Anderson, who landed on the podium with a 2-5 day. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) rode strong in moto one, holding off a charging Tomac. He was able to survive moto 2 thanks to a strong P4 start–only teammate Zach Osborne got by him. Given that Anderson hadn’t raced since January and had only four weeks on his Husqvarna, his podium finish and first moto results were impressive.

Zach Osborne was the top rookie, with two strong rides. In the first moto, Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) tailed Tomac as Tomac sliced through the field. As the rain fell, Osborne passed Tomac for P4. However, Osborne was over 10 seconds off the pace on the last two laps and dropped back to P5 at the finish. After a P16 start in moto 2, Osborne tore through the sloppy field. Osborne was P11 after two laps, and entered the top 10 on the following lap. Riding methodically, Osborne made the moto 2 podium with a last-lap pass of Marvin Musquin.

Cooper Webb liked the drier moto 1 conditions and floundered in the wet. Webb (Red Bull KTM) looked good early on in moto 1, grabbing the holeshot and running in P2 for 12 laps (of 15). However, Anderson was on the move, lapping faster than Webb from lap 9 to the finish, with Webb surrendering P2 on lap 13. Just as he did at A1, Webb could not compete with the leaders in the mud. Webb battled with Justin Barcia over P6 and eventually prevailed, though Webb was over 100 seconds behind Tomac at the checkers.

It was tough going in moto 1 for Marvin Musquin, but he improved in the mud. Musquin (Red Bull KTM) was never in the running in moto 1, running in P7 for the second half of the race after passing Barcia. Musquin was 75 seconds behind Roczen at the finish. With a muddy track, Musquin grabbed the holeshot in moto 2, though quickly relinquished positions to Tomac and Roczen. Musquin battled with Anderson early, but eventually settled in his P3 position. However, Musquin lagged on the final two laps and was six seconds slower than Osborne. That was enough for Osborne to take the final moto 2 podium spot from Musquin.

Despite the unusual conditions, there weren’t a lot of big surprises at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Sure, Anderson and Osborne exceeded expectations, and Roczen scored his first win in over two years, while Baggett and Seely didn’t look great. Still, it was an unusually predictable final result at Hangtown, despite the inconsistent conditions, with the riders you would expect up front getting the job done. It is worth noting that the two Japanese riders, Toshiki Tomita and Taiki Koga liked the mud and scored points in moto 2 after coming up empty in the first moto.

Don’t get too comfy, as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship Series returns next week. They’ll be going at it in the Lucas Oil Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. Check out our Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Television Schedule so you don’t miss a moto. Making sure you catch everything isn’t always easy, but we’ve got you covered.