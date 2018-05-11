The Quail Motorcycle Gathering 2018

The 10th Anniversary of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering presented by GEICO Motorcycle celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday, May 4, with one of the best shows in its history.

Over 3,000 people attended, and more than 350 bikes were on display, including the Best of Show winner, a 1913 Flying Merkel Twin owned by Douglas and Marian McKenzie of California.

The 2018 show presented pre- and post-war sports and racing motorcycles, and the traditional classes included American, British, Italian, Other European, Japanese, Competition On Road, Competition Off Road, Antique, Custom/Modified, and Extraordinary Bicycles and Scooters, lined The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Event Field for guests to explore.

Four featured displays were also featured at the show, including:

Arlen Ness Private Collection, which honored the 2018 “Legend of the Sport” Arlen Ness, along with his son Cory Ness and grandson Zach Ness

Electric Motorcycles

Café Racers

25th Anniversary of the Ducati Monster

Bikes on display ranged from a 1973 Corbin Electric X1 “City Bike” to an aluminum 1971 Triumph T 100 R Daytona, to a rarely-seen 2007 Ducati S4RS Monster Testastretta.

“The success of this year’s The Quail Motorcycle Gathering was truly overwhelming,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events.

“From the immense support of our sponsors, to the involvement of star chef Curtis Duffy, to the diverse range of amazing motorcycles, we are so proud of how far we’ve come in the past ten years and are thrilled to see what 2019 will have to offer.”

Next year’s show is already scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019. Tickets will go on sale in the fall. For more, visit The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.

2018 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Award Winners

Best of Show

1913 Flying Merkel Twin

Douglas & Marian McKenzie – California

Antique Class

Spirit of The Quail Award

1920 Indian Streamliner

Clyde Crouch – Texas

Competition On Road Class

25th Anniversary of the Ducati Monster Award

2010 Ducati Monster

Isaac Villanueva – California

Café Racers Award

1961 BSA DBD-34 Gold Star

Craig Steggall – Washington

Electric Motorcycles Award

1974 Corbin Bonneville Partial Streamliner Salt Racer

Mike Corbin – California

Industry Award

1960 Harley-Davidson Super 10

Jackson Burrows – Canada

Custom/Modified Class

Innovation Award

2020 Curtiss Zeus

Curtiss Motorcycles – Alabama

Design and Style Award

1968 Ducati 250 Narrow Case

Analog Motorcycles – Illinois

Custom/Modified Class

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award

1971 Honda CT-70

Steve Mast – California

Japanese Class

HVA Preservation Award

1920 Indian Streamliner

Clyde Crouch – Texas

Competition On Road Class

Significance in Racing Award

1981 Freddie Spencer’s Factory Honda Racing NS-750 Flat Tracker

Anthony Giammanco – California

Competition Off Road Class

Why We Ride Award

1970 Indian Little Indian

Clive Belvoir – California

American Class 1936-1979

Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Award

1969 Lambretta Vega

Siobhan Ellis – California

Extraordinary Bicycles & Scooters Class

Antique 1st Place

1913 Flying Merken Twin

Douglas & Marian McKenzie – California

Antique Class 1935 & Earlier

Antique 2nd Place

1929 BMW R63

Eugene Garcin – California

Antique Class 1935 & Earlier

American 1st Place

1954 Harley-Davidson ST165

Dan Derby – California

American Class 1936-1979

American 2nd Place

1958 Harley-Davidson Hummer

Sheila Hummer-Derby – California

American Class 1936-1979

British 1st Place

1953 BSA BD 1 Bantam

Craig Steggall – Washington

British Class 1936-1979

British 2nd Place

1970 Triumph T120

Kenneth Morris – California

British Class 1936-1979

Italian 1st Place

1956 Moto Guzzi Cardellino

Vincent Schardt – California

Italian Class 1936-1979

Italian 2nd Place

1974 MV Agusta 750S

Lee Hoffseth – California

Italian Class 1936-1979

Japanese 1st Place

1972 Honda CB750 K2

Clay Baker – California

Japanese Class 1936-1979

Japanese 2nd Place

1968 Yamaha YAS1C

Owen Bishop – California

Japanese Class 1936-1979

Other European 1st Place

1974 BMW R90S

Mike Maloney – California

Other European Class 1936-1979

Other European 2nd Place

1974 BMW R90S

Mark Francois – California

Other European Class 1936-1979

Competition On Road 1st Place

1980 Honda CB750F

Kevin McKee – California

Competition On Road Class

Competition Off Road 1st Place

1956 BSA BB34R Flat Tracker

Chris Carter – California

Competition Off Road Class

Custom/Modified 1st Place

1960 Harley-Davidson Super 10

Jackson Burrows – Canada

Custom/Modified Class

Custom/Modified 2nd Place

1970 Triumph TR7

Michael Inglis – California

Custom/Modified Class

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering 2018 | Photo Gallery