The Quail Motorcycle Gathering 2018
The 10th Anniversary of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering presented by GEICO Motorcycle celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday, May 4, with one of the best shows in its history.
Over 3,000 people attended, and more than 350 bikes were on display, including the Best of Show winner, a 1913 Flying Merkel Twin owned by Douglas and Marian McKenzie of California.
The 2018 show presented pre- and post-war sports and racing motorcycles, and the traditional classes included American, British, Italian, Other European, Japanese, Competition On Road, Competition Off Road, Antique, Custom/Modified, and Extraordinary Bicycles and Scooters, lined The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Event Field for guests to explore.
Four featured displays were also featured at the show, including:
- Arlen Ness Private Collection, which honored the 2018 “Legend of the Sport” Arlen Ness, along with his son Cory Ness and grandson Zach Ness
- Electric Motorcycles
- Café Racers
- 25th Anniversary of the Ducati Monster
Bikes on display ranged from a 1973 Corbin Electric X1 “City Bike” to an aluminum 1971 Triumph T 100 R Daytona, to a rarely-seen 2007 Ducati S4RS Monster Testastretta.
“The success of this year’s The Quail Motorcycle Gathering was truly overwhelming,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events.
“From the immense support of our sponsors, to the involvement of star chef Curtis Duffy, to the diverse range of amazing motorcycles, we are so proud of how far we’ve come in the past ten years and are thrilled to see what 2019 will have to offer.”
Next year’s show is already scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019. Tickets will go on sale in the fall. For more, visit The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.
2018 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Award Winners
Best of Show
1913 Flying Merkel Twin
Douglas & Marian McKenzie – California
Antique Class
Spirit of The Quail Award
1920 Indian Streamliner
Clyde Crouch – Texas
Competition On Road Class
25th Anniversary of the Ducati Monster Award
2010 Ducati Monster
Isaac Villanueva – California
Café Racers Award
1961 BSA DBD-34 Gold Star
Craig Steggall – Washington
Electric Motorcycles Award
1974 Corbin Bonneville Partial Streamliner Salt Racer
Mike Corbin – California
Industry Award
1960 Harley-Davidson Super 10
Jackson Burrows – Canada
Custom/Modified Class
Innovation Award
2020 Curtiss Zeus
Curtiss Motorcycles – Alabama
Design and Style Award
1968 Ducati 250 Narrow Case
Analog Motorcycles – Illinois
Custom/Modified Class
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award
1971 Honda CT-70
Steve Mast – California
Japanese Class
HVA Preservation Award
1920 Indian Streamliner
Clyde Crouch – Texas
Competition On Road Class
Significance in Racing Award
1981 Freddie Spencer’s Factory Honda Racing NS-750 Flat Tracker
Anthony Giammanco – California
Competition Off Road Class
Why We Ride Award
1970 Indian Little Indian
Clive Belvoir – California
American Class 1936-1979
Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Award
1969 Lambretta Vega
Siobhan Ellis – California
Extraordinary Bicycles & Scooters Class
Antique 1st Place
1913 Flying Merken Twin
Douglas & Marian McKenzie – California
Antique Class 1935 & Earlier
Antique 2nd Place
1929 BMW R63
Eugene Garcin – California
Antique Class 1935 & Earlier
American 1st Place
1954 Harley-Davidson ST165
Dan Derby – California
American Class 1936-1979
American 2nd Place
1958 Harley-Davidson Hummer
Sheila Hummer-Derby – California
American Class 1936-1979
British 1st Place
1953 BSA BD 1 Bantam
Craig Steggall – Washington
British Class 1936-1979
British 2nd Place
1970 Triumph T120
Kenneth Morris – California
British Class 1936-1979
Italian 1st Place
1956 Moto Guzzi Cardellino
Vincent Schardt – California
Italian Class 1936-1979
Italian 2nd Place
1974 MV Agusta 750S
Lee Hoffseth – California
Italian Class 1936-1979
Japanese 1st Place
1972 Honda CB750 K2
Clay Baker – California
Japanese Class 1936-1979
Japanese 2nd Place
1968 Yamaha YAS1C
Owen Bishop – California
Japanese Class 1936-1979
Other European 1st Place
1974 BMW R90S
Mike Maloney – California
Other European Class 1936-1979
Other European 2nd Place
1974 BMW R90S
Mark Francois – California
Other European Class 1936-1979
Competition On Road 1st Place
1980 Honda CB750F
Kevin McKee – California
Competition On Road Class
Competition Off Road 1st Place
1956 BSA BB34R Flat Tracker
Chris Carter – California
Competition Off Road Class
Custom/Modified 1st Place
1960 Harley-Davidson Super 10
Jackson Burrows – Canada
Custom/Modified Class
Custom/Modified 2nd Place
1970 Triumph TR7
Michael Inglis – California
Custom/Modified Class