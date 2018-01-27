KTM Super Duke Now Part of Huge Brembo Front Brake Recall

KTM Super Duke models recalled on Brembo Front Brake Issue

KTM is yet another manufacturer involved in the huge Brembo front brake recall, and the Austrian company has recalled 2,361 of certain the following Super Duke models:

2015-2016 1290 Super Duke R ABS

2016 1290 Super Duke R SE ABS annd 1290 Super Duke GT ABS

2017-2018 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Duke GT

KTM reports that The piston within the Brembo front brake master cylinder may fail. The cause of the problem is that the PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) master cylinder piston can crack, causing the front brake to fail.

KTM dealers will replace the plastic piston with an aluminum part. Production of new models will use a master cylinder with the aluminum piston.

The same problem has resulted in a recall of Ducati, MV Agusta and Aprilia motorcycles as well.

For the Ducati recall, see: https://ultimatemotorcycling.com/2018/01/02/ducati-recalls-8000-motorcycles-brembo-front-brake-defect/

For the MV Agusta recall, see: https://ultimatemotorcycling.com/2018/01/15/brembo-brake-recalls-expand-mv-agusta-f4-rc-rr-motorcycles/

For the Aprilia recall, see: https://ultimatemotorcycling.com/2017/12/29/2016-2017-aprilia-rsv4-2017-tuono-v4-1100-recall-brake-issues/

KTM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the piston with an aluminum one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 9, 2018. Owner’s may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V033000.