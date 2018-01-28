2018 Phoenix Supercross Results |

Back-To-Back For Tomac

With a giant University of Phoenix Stadium floor to work with, it was a fast and long track at the 2018 Phoenix Supercross. While the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Heat races were notably uncompetitive with the riders stretching out early, there was a bit more action behind winner Eli Tomac in the Main. What has been an unpredictable year continues to be a tough one to prognosticate. Let’s see what happened in Phoenix, and try to make sense of it.

Eli Tomac has won two-in-a-row, but he’s not dominant yet. The recovering Monster Energy Kawasaki racer only won one of three Mains at the Anaheim Triple Crown, and Tomac’s lead was shaved down to just 1.8 seconds with a lap to go in Phoenix. Plus, Tomac had a lackluster third place in his Heat race behind Justin Brayton and Ken Roczen. That’s important because Tomac is still 36 points behind leader Jason Anderson. Tomac will need to win consistently to get back into the title hunt for 10th place in the standings. It may happen, but it hasn’t happened yet. Still, Tomac led every lap and put in the four fastest laps of the race, plus no one showed him a wheel, so it is a big win. It was a strange night for Jason Anderson, whose seven-race podium streak ended. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Anderson had a comfortable 11-point lead in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series going into Phoenix, and he retained most of it when he left—but it wasn’t easy. After running away with his Heat, Anderson got a good start in the Main and was running fourth after two laps. It then started to unravel as he was passed by Roczen, Marvin Musquin, fellow Heat winner Justin Brayton, and Josh Grant, putting Anderson in eighth place on Lap 7 of 23. Eventually, Anderson regained his footing and slowly clawed it all back, finishing in the same fourth position he held early. That had to be a scare for the points leader. The Cinderella Season for Justin Barcia continues. He started the year as a fill-in rider for the Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha Team and with few expectations. Not only did he finish second at Phoenix after a dismal eighth at A2, Barcia was a strong second. Barcia took second place from former teammate Weston Peick with a hard move on Lap 3 and never looked back. By the end of the race, Barcia was closing in on Tomac. Also, only Tomac put in laps faster than Barcia’s best lap. Barcia must pinch himself every morning, and right now he is second place in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings after four rounds, just nine points behind leader Anderson. It was a rebound race from A2 for Ken Roczen and Marvin Musquin. Team Honda HRC’s Roczen was ninth at A2, and Red Bull KTM’s Musquin wasn’t able to finish the night. It turned around at Phoenix, as Roczen rode to an impressive third place finish, with Musquin two positions back. Roczen had a solid second place finish in Heat 1, with Musquin back in sixth. In the Main, Roczen started fifth with Musquin right behind him. However, Roczen was able to work his way up to the podium with passes on Anderson and Peick early in the race. Musquin passed Anderson and Peick, but was eventually repassed by Anderson, but you have to think Musquin was pleased with fifth place. Weston Peick’s four-race string of fifth place finishes was broken. Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Peick had been hammering out the fifth place finishes in an impressive manner. At Phoenix, it looked like he might break that streak to his advantage. Peick was in second place for the first two laps, and was still in fourth place after being passed by Barcia and Roczen. Musquin dropped Peick back to fifth place on Lap 11 and three laps later the rebounding Anderson knocked the persistent Peick out of the top five. Still, Peick moves up to fourth place in the standings with his consistent finishes. Cole Seely had been moving in the right direction, but that ended in Phoenix. Seely had been 6-4-2 going into Phoenix, and the Team Honda HRC racer worked up to a sixth place finish in Heat 2 after a first turn pile up. Seely got another bad start in the Main, finishing the first lap in 15th place. He worked his way up to seventh place as late as Lap 17. However, on the next lap Seely was passed by Grant, and then by Brayton on the following lap. Another lap went by, and so did Cooper Webb and Blake Baggett. On the final lap, Seely was passed by Broc Tickle, putting Seely back to 12th place. This dropped him from second in the series standings to fifth place. Justin Brayton’s run for the podium came to a halt in Phoenix. Like Seely, the Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda’s Brayton was on a good run—7-6-4—with a podium on the horizon. Brayton won his Heat race, but didn’t get a great start in the Main. Brayton started seventh and dropped as low as ninth place before climbing back up his seventh place finishing position. Brayton may be disappointed, but he is having a great season on a true privateer team. He is sixth in the standings and just three points behind fourth place Peick. Plus Brayton has a 10-point cushion over Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant. Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb, and Broc Tickle are dead in the water. Of the three, Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha Team’s Webb had his best finish of 2018, but that’s a miserable eighth place. Webb’s 10-12-10-8 season puts him in 11th place in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series standings, three points ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Tickle, who has gone 8-8-16-11 this year. Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM’s Baggett was expected to challenge for wins this year, but hasn’t even had a whiff of the podium. With 12-7-7-9 finishes, Baggett is eighth in the standings. None of these three riders have been privateer Brayton once this year. The comeback rides for Justin Bogle and Jake Weimer weren’t much. Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Bogle barely qualified for the Main out of his Heat, while Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda’s Weimer had to run in the LCQ and finished fourth—the final qualifier for the Main. Both had poor starts in the Main, and they finished next to each other—Bogle was 17th, with Weimer behind him. It ended up being an unpredictable night at Phoenix. With the exception of Tomac, not a single rider at Phoenix replicated his finishing position at A2. Barcia and Roczen were six positions improved, while Seely dropped 10 spots. Former Supercross Champion Chad Reed seems to be just riding his Husqvarna around in an effort to take the Most Supercross Main Starts record from Mike LaRocco—a hollow record if you’re doing in in the back of the pack weekly. Reed has gone 15-16-14-19, and had to ride the LCQ in Phoenix.

2018 Phoenix Supercross Results, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Justin Barcia, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Honda Jason Anderson, Husqvarna Marvin Musquin, KTM Weston Peick, Suzuki Justin Brayton, Honda Cooper Webb, Yamaha Blake Baggett, KTM Josh Grant, Kawasaki Broc Tickle, KTM Cole Seely, Honda Malcolm Stewart, Suzuki Vince Friese, Honda Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Justin Bogle, Suzuki Jake Weimer, Honda Chad Reed, Husqvarna Benny Bloss, KTM Matt Bisceglia, Yamaha Alex Ray, Yamaha

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)