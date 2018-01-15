Brembo Brake Recalls Expand to MV Agusta F4 RC and RR Motorcycles

Brembo Brake Recalls Expands to MV Agusta

Another motorcycle manufacturer has been forced to issue a recall due to Brembo front brake master cylinder pistons that may fail.

MV Agusta is recalling certain 2015-2016 F4 RC and F4 RR motorcycles due to the defect that has led to similar safety recalls by Aprilia and Ducati. The MV Agusta recall announced today affects 27 units.

As is the case with the other recalls, the cause of the problem is that the PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) master cylinder piston can crack, causing the front brake to fail. MV Agusta dealers will replace the plastic piston with an aluminum part. Production of new models will use a master cylinder with the aluminum piston. The rear brake assembly is not affected.

The defect report notes that from October 2016 to October 2017 four such brake failures were reported, none resulting in injuries.

The Vehicle Identification Number ranges included in the recall were reported as:

Range 1: Begin : ZCGNCFTWXGV006289 End : ZCGNCFTW7GV006296 and

Range 2: Begin : ZCGMCFTW0FV005906 End : ZCGMCFTW5FV006422

MV Agusta will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake master cylinder piston, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact MV Agusta customer service at 1-215-781-1770. MV Agusta’s number for this recall is 18RC01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V839000.