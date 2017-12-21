2018 Motorcycle Previews

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Pirelli: Limited Edition Price Update
MV Agusta and Pirelli have officially partnered, and to celebrate, the two Italian companies have released a limited-production Brutale 800 RR Pirelli.
2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look | 18 Fast Facts
Husqvarna has introduced the 2018 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition less than a month before the series opener in Anaheim.
2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look | 9 Fast Facts
Ready for Supercross and Motocross, the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, which Marvin Musquin and Broc Tickle will ride, does not disappoint.
2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE | Electronic Suspension Model to USA
Meet the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R SE, which is the first Kawasaki motorcycle to arrive with semi-active electronically adjustable suspension.
2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 First Look | 13 Fast Facts
Meet the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400, which replaces the outgoing Ninja 300 and offers more engine performance, better handling and updated looks.
2018 Kawasaki Z900RS Unveiled in America | 12 Fast Facts
Kawasaki unveiled its highly anticipated Z900RS at the New York City International Motorcycle Show. The naked sportbike is based on the Z900.
2018 Honda Ace110 First Look | Working Man’s Machine
The Honda Ace125 is already a successful motorcycle in Nigeria, and Honda is positioning the Ace110 as a less expensive alternative to the larger machine.
Top 20 Must-See Motorcycles At Long Beach Motorcycle Show
Top 20 Motorcycles At the Progressive International Motorcycle Show It’s another banner year of new motorcycles, and there are plenty of great bikes to see...
2018 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Updated | 12 Fast Facts
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR was heavily revised for 2018, arriving with new styling cues and a Euro4-complaint , 140-horsepower 798cc inline triple.
2018 BMW C 400 X Scooter First Look | 10 Fast Facts
Meet the BMW C 400 X - a premium urban mobility machine for the mid-size scooter segment. The scooter was unveiled during EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.
2018 Gas Gas Enduro GP 300 and 250 First Look | 11 Fast Facts
For 2018. Gas Gas is upping the ante with the high-performance two-stroke Gas Gas Enduro GP 300 and 250 motorcycle racers.
Kymco CV2 Concept First Look | An ADV Scooter
We have seen ADV-style concept scooters before, yet nothing like the Kymco CV2 Concept shown at 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.
Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid Prototype Unveiled | 10 Fast Facts
Yamaha excited the world of adventure motorcycling during EICMA when it unveiled a new mid-weight prototype - the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid.
2018 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 First Look | 8 Fast Facts
Two years after it was launched as a concept bike, the production-based Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 was unveiled at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.
KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Unveiled at EICMA
During EICMA, KTM unveiled a entry-level Adventure prototype. Meet the KTM 790 Adventure R, which will likely hit the market as a 2019 model.