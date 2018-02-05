2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS & S |

Tough New Hooligans

The Triumph Speed Triple has been an iconic hooligan motorcycle since its inception. Over the years it has been refined and enhanced, and the new 2018 Triumph Speed Triple brings more power to the table, and with advanced electronics. Here’s what you need to know about the two new Speed Triples, which we will be testing later this month:

There are two flavors of 2018 Triumph Speed Triple—RS and S. The S is the standard model, while the RS gets a wide variety of performance, technical, and cosmetic updates. Both motorcycles share the same frame and updated motor.

Triumph put 105 new parts into the Speed Triple motor. The 1050cc triple retains its modestly oversquare configuration, but now it puts out 148 horsepower (up seven percent) and 86 ft/lbs of torque (a four percent increase). The new parts are designed to provide faster revving for the torquey powerplant. The Speed Triple powerplant gets a lighter crank gear and new lightweight Nikasil-plated aluminum cylinder liners. The sump has been redesigned to lower the engine’s oil level for less drag, and also to improve weight distribution. Additional compression comes from a new cylinder head and piston profile. The redline is now in five figures at 10,500 rpm.

The exhaust system is redesigned, though the mufflers are still under the pillion seat. The exhaust is freer flowing and has lighter headers. The RS version gets Arrow silencers with a brushed titanium finish, plus carbon fiber for the heat shields and end caps—this results in an enhanced sound output and lighter weight. The S mufflers are painted black, with aluminum heat shields, and stainless steel end caps. The 2018 Speed Triple S gets a technological booster shot. The big triple now has a new computer, various riding modes, new cruise control, and a full-color five-inch TFT dash with a programmable display. It also retains adjustable ABS and traction control. New switchgear includes a five-way joystick and backlit buttons.

The S has four riding modes, while the RS gets an extra Track riding mode. In addition to the expected Sport, Road, and Rain modes, both motorcycles have a rider-configurable mode. Triumph gives the Speed Triple RS a wider array of electronics. Sporting an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), the RS has cornering help for both traction control and ABS. There is also a quickshifter that works when shifting in both directions. For convenience, the RS now has a keyless steering lock and ignition system; it can be turned off for added security.

The 2018 Speed Triple RS has some nice cosmetic features. The front fender and radiator cowls are made from carbon fiber (which offer a bit of weight savings), plus the RS gets a lower cowl. A nice touch to both bikes are Daylight Running Lights to supplement the standard uniquely shaped headlights. Plenty of great features are carried over from the previous Speed Triple. The Speed Triple S has fully adjustable Showa suspension, while the RS gets high-end Öhlins units. The two Speed Triples are shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa rubber (on new 10-spoke high gloss wheels), and are equipped with high-performance Brembo front calipers.

2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS (and S) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 1050cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 71.4mm

Maximum power: 148 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 7150 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.9:1

Transmission: Quickshift 6-speed (S: standard shift)

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular aluminum twin-spar

Swingarm: Aluminum single-sided

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins 43mm NIX inverted fork; 4.7 inches (S: Fully adjustable Showa 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Öhlins TTX36 shock; 5.1 inches (S: Fully adjustable linkage assisted Showa shock; 5.1 inches)

Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5”

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.0”

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS standard (S: ABS standard)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.8 inches

Rake: 22.9 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 32.4 inches

Fuel capacity:

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Dry weight: 423 pounds

COLORS

Speed Triple RS: Crystal White; Matt Jet Black (both with red accents)

Speed Triple S: Crystal White; Jet Black

PRICES

2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS and S Prices: $TBA

2018 Triumph Speed Triple RS and S First Look Photo Gallery