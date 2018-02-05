Josh Brookes at 2018 Isle of Man TT

Following a two-year hiatus from the Isle of Man TT, Australia’s Josh Brookes returned for 2017 aboard the Norton SG6. He impressed on the factory Norton, finishing sixth in the PokerStars Senior TT – his best-ever TT finish – and eighth in the RST Superbike TT.

Brookes also set the fastest-time ever for a Norton on lap four of the Senior TT: a 130.883mph.

Brookes, the 2015 British Superbike Champion and Fastest Newcomer at the TT in 2013, returns to the TT for 2018 with Norton, this year piloting the SG7 that’s based on the V4 RR road-going motorcycle.

The bike was hand built at Norton’s Donington Hall factory, and was developed with two-time TT race winner and Norton official development rider Steve Plater.

Brookes claimed his debut victory around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course during the Bennetts Senior Classic TT, the 34-year old riding a Paton. He also finished the British Superbike Championship in second place, just three points behind eventual winner Shane Bryne.

“It was a real honor to represent Norton last year,” Josh Brookes says. “After a couple of years away it took me a bit of time to get dialed in again and despite the weather disruption I really felt comfortable by the end of race week and I’m raring to go again and build on last year with the team and add to their history around the Isle of Man.

Norton CEO Stuart Garner also commented: “There are only a handful of riders capable of competing for podiums and race wins at the TT and in Josh Brookes we have a rider with the ability and potential to rewrite the record books. Josh’s involvement in the team not only gives us a competitive position on the track but also means that we put into practice what we learn on the Isle of Man for our road bike.

“The most important thing for us as a team and a company is that we always move forward, always look to build on and improve what we’ve achieved and I’m more confident than ever that that’s what we’ll be doing again this year as we look to establish Norton at the front of the field on and off the track.”

The 2018 Isle of Man TT runs from May 26 through June 8.