Michael Dunlop at Senior TT Aboard GSX-R1000: Sick! Onboard Video

Senior TT Video of Michael Dunlop

There is no better proving grounds for new motorcycles than the Isle of Man TT. Riders show no remorse for machinery around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, lap after lap, mile after mile.

For 2017, Bennetts Suzuki brought along the all-new Suzuki GSX-R1000, a bike we fell for immediately after testing the “R” version at Phillip Island, and the base version at Circuit of the Americas, a MotoGP circuit.

Bennetts Suzuki used the base GSX-R1000, and appointed no other than Michael Dunlop as the pilot. Dunlop began the 2017 Isle of Man TT on a sour note; after setting the fastest lap of the opening RST Superbike TT, he was forced to retire on the second lap due to technical issues.

But the 28-year-old Northern Irishman redeemed himself during the Senior TT, dominating a shortened four-lap race to claim his 15th TT victory. Dunlop is now fifth for all-time TT wins, which is lead by his uncle, the late Joey Dunlop, who has 26.

Thanks to onboard video technology, we get to ride along with Dunlop at top speed for a lap during the 2017 Senior TT. Now this is what riding a motorcycle at speed is truly all about!