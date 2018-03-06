2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan

While the headlines typically revolve around Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, the Big Four and the European brands such as Ducati and BMW Motorrad, Royal Enfield gets little mention across stateside media.

The brand, which houses all manufacturing in Chennai, India, has a USA headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis. (Royal Enfield North America, or RENA), and has sustained six consecutive years of 50-percent growth each year.

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Limited, is known for its low-priced mid-sized cruisers, such as the Classic 500 and Bullet 500. But for 2018 it has ventured into the popular adventure-touring market.

Meet the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan, which will arrive in North America this April. The bike is equipped with a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces a modest 25 horsepower.

Royal Enfield, which built its first motorcycle in 1901, is known for its low prices, and this is true of the Himalayan. This is surely the least-expensive adventure touring motorcycle on the market with an MSRP of less than $4,500.

“We are excited to launch the Himalayan motorcycle in North America – simply put, it’s a fun, versatile and non-extreme motorcycle that everyone from experienced riders to new riders will enjoy,” says Rod Copes, president, Royal Enfield North America.

“This launch begins a new chapter for Royal Enfield in North America. We are the only motorcycle company focused solely on the middleweight segment, and we believe this space is severely underserved. The Himalayan will join our other motorcycles in providing an experience that is fun, accessible and affordable – back to what motorcycling used to be in the early days.

“We call this the ‘Return to Pure Motorcycling.’ The Himalayan is the first of several exciting new motorcycle introductions planned in North America this year. Royal Enfield is rapidly becoming the global leader in middleweight motorcycles.”

The 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan’s LS410 overhead-cam engine resides in a split-cradle frame developed by Harris Performance. The fuel-injected engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. Royal Enfield says the engine delivers high torque and usable power at lower RPMs for smooth riding in higher gears at lower speeds, making it easier to climb hills or maneuver through traffic.

The 421-pound (curb weight) motorcycle was built with touring in mind, and arrives with a four-gallon than that is capable of over 250 miles of travel. The rider triangle is set for upright comfort, and the seat is 31.5 inches high that allows for flat-footed stops.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan arrives with dual-sport tires (21-inch front; 17-inch rear), and nine inches of ground clearance. Braking is handled by a single 300mm front disc, and a 240mm rear disc.

Royal Enfield says a full range of motorcycle accessories are available, including aluminum panniers, engine guards, aluminum cross-braced handlebars and billet handlebar weights, with additional accessories available soon.

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs:

Engine:

Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection

Displacement: 411cc

Bore x Stroke: 78 mm x 86 mm

Compression Ratio: 9.5:1

Maximum Power: 24.5 horsepower @ 6500 rpm

Maximum Torque: 32 Nm @ 4250 rpm

Ignition system: Digital electronic ignition

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate

Transmission: 5 Speed Constant Mesh

Fuel supply: Electronic fuel injection

Chassis

Frame: Half-duplex split cradle frame

Front suspension: Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel

Rear suspension: Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel

Front tire: 90/90 – 21″

Rear tire: 120/90 – 17″

Front brakes: 300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brakes: 240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper

Dimensions and Capacities

Wheelbase: 57.67 inches

Ground clearance: 8.6 inches

Length: 86.2 inches

Width: 33 inches

Height: 53.5 inches (Fly Screen Top)

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Curb Weight: 421 pounds

Fuel capacity: 4 gallons (0.1 in reserve)

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colors:

Granite

Snow

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price:

$4,499 (available in April 2018)

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look | Photo Gallery