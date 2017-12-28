2018 MV Agusta F3 RC First Look (800 & 675)

MV Agusta has paid homage to its efforts in World Superbike and World Supersport by offering RC (Reparto Corse) editions of its top sport bike platforms.

For 2018, the lineup gets a refresh. First was the F4 RC, which we reported on in October. This week, the brand out of Varese, Italy, unveiled the 2018 F3 675 and F3 800 Reparto Corse models.

Following are the Fast Facts of the revamped 2018 MV Agusta F3 675 RC and F3 800 RC.

1. Both F3 motorcycles are now Euro 4 compliant, just like the new F4 RC. This required a 50-percent cut in emissions and 48-percent cut in noise compared to Euro 3.

2. Regardless of the Euro 4 transition, horsepower from the inline-three engine remains the same. The F3 675 RC creates 128 horsepower at 14,500 rpm and 55.5 ft/lbs of torque at 10,900 rpm; the F3 800 creates 148 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 64.9 ft/lbs of torque at 10,600 rpm.

3. MV Agusta says the most significant technical redesigns on the 2018 F3 RC engines involve revisions of the balance shaft, the primary gearing, the intake cam profiles and the valves.

4. The six-speed transmission was overhauled for easier shifting and less effort at the clutch lever.

5. The F3 RC’s exhaust was also completely redesigned. The design is based on World Supersport race bikes such as the one the American PJ Jacobsen raced in 2017.

6. Both the F3 675 RC and F3 800 RC use new engine covers that enhance engine protection and reduce mechanical noise.

7. For electronics, the F3 RC motorcycles feature MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System). Key developments on the 2018 models include improved Ride By Wire performance, now with personalized mappings. Parameters on the eight-level traction control have also been fully revised to enhance effectiveness and fluidity. Moreover, the EAS 2.0 electronic shifter (up and down) has been optimized for smoother shifting, MV Agusta says.

8. The 2018 MV Agusta F3 RC lineup has a new mounting point between the trellis frame and the three-cylinder engine for increased rigidity.

9. The wheelbase on both models is a short 54.33 inches. MV Agusta says this aids in sharper handling over the previous generation.

10. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm Marzocchi front fork with 4.92 inches of travel. Out back, the 2018 F3 RCs features a Sachs shock absorber with 4.84 inches of travel.

11. Stopping the 2018 MV Agusta F3 RC lineup are dual 320mm disc brakes up front squeezed by four-piston Brembo monobloc calipers, and a single 220mm disc out back squeezed by a two-piston Brembo caliper.

12. The 2018 MV Agusta F3 RC lineup dons upgraded graphics that mirror those used in World Supersport, along with red wheels.

13. For those wanting more performance on the race track, MV Agusta offers the F3 RC models with a “Special Kit” for circuit riding. This makes the models identical to the race version in terms of equipment and appearance.

The Special Kit features:

SC Project carbon fiber silencer with carbon fibre heel guard and aluminum silencer support brackets

Race ECU with a dedicated mapping to maximize the increase in performance (133 horsepower at 14,570 rpm on the F3 675 RC and 153 horsepower at 13,250 rpm on the F3 800 RC).

Rear set cowl for a single seat

Machined from billet brake and clutch levers.

Included are a rear sprocket for race track gearing, and a rear stand and motorcycle cover are for maintenance purposes.

14. The new F3 RC models arrive in U.S. dealerships in January 2018, and include a three-year warranty and two years of roadside assistance.

15. Pricing (MSRP) is as follows:

2018 MV Agusta F3 675 RC: $19,998

2018 MV Agusta F3 800 RC: $21,998

2018 MV Agusta F3 800 RC First Look | Photo Gallery

*all F3 800 RC models with Race Kit shown