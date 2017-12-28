2018 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series Schedule

The 2018 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series calendar was released this week, and features 17 multi-day events across the USA.

The series, presented by Kenda Tires and organized by AMA-chartered clubs and promoters, features riding on some of the best private and public lands.

During this year’s event, one luck participant will win a new motorcycle from title sponsor Beta USA.

Additional participant prizes or AMA member deals and discounts will be offered by series sponsors Kenda Tires, ADV Moto and Seat Concepts.

AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson said the terrain for these events may vary widely. In the East or Midwest, the courses often involve woods riding, with gravel or dirt roads connecting riders to multiple woods sections. In the West, a course is often a mix of sand and dirt, marked by significant elevation changes and wide expanses of open country.

“This segment of riding has captured the interest of both racers and recreational riders,” Wilson said. “It’s common to see a group of riders planning a camping and riding trip on social media months in advance and then sharing their stories after the event. The camaraderie in dual-sport motorcycling is exciting to see.”

The AMA National Dual Sport Series, which dates to 1987, is once again backed by Beta USA, who will be donating a Beta motorcycle to be raffled to a series participant at the end of 2018.

“All of us at Beta are very happy to continue for three more years with the AMA and the national dual sport series,” said Beta USA President Tim Pilg. “We have enjoyed handing out goodie bags at the events, and many of our dealers look forward to attending upcoming events with a Beta display.”

Pilg said Beta’s RR-S dual sport models represent a quickly growing category in the United States.

“It makes perfect sense to continue to grow with the series,” Pilg said. “Not to mention, giving a new Beta motorcycle away to one lucky winner each year!”

Follow the series’ official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AMADualSport. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAdualsport.

2018 Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series, presented by Kenda Tire

April 14-15: Bybee, Tenn.: Slate Creek Adventure Ride: Appalachian Trail Riders April 21-22: Stanton, Ala.: Perry Mountain Tower Run Dual Sport Ride: Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club June 2-3: Bixby, Mo.: Show Me 500 National Dual Sport Ride: Midwest Trail Riders Association June 2-3: Lock Haven, Pa.: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Dual Sport: Durty Dabbers June 9-10: Wabeno, Wis.: Ride for Research: Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders June 22-24: Big Bear, Calif.: Big Bear Run: Big Bear Trail Riders June 23-24: New Blaine, Ark.: Ozark 200: Arkansas Dirt Riders, Inc. July 21-22: Logan, Ohio: Copperhead National Dual Sport: Hocking Valley Motorcycle Club Sept. 8-9: Dover, Tenn.: Land Between the Lakes 200 National Dual Sport: K T Riders Sept. 8-9: New Plymouth, Ohio: Baby Burr National Dual Sport: Enduro Riders Association Sept. 22-23: Wabeno, Wis.: Big Woods 200: Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders Sept. 22-23: Buck Meadows, Calif.: Yosemite Dual Sport Adventure: Family Off-Road Adventures Oct. 6-7: Mount Solon, Va.: Shenandoah 500: Washington Area Trail Riders Oct. 13-14: Columbus, Ind.: Buffaloe 500 National Adventure Ride: Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club Oct. 20-21: Prescott Valley, Ariz.: Howlin’ at the Moon: Arizona Trail Riders Nov. 3-4: Port Elizabeth, N.J.: Hammer Run: Tri-County Sportsmen Nov. 23-24: Palmdale, Calif.: L.A. – Barstow to Vegas: District 37 Dual Sport

The series schedule and detailed information about the events can be found at AMA Dual Sport Riding.