2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 First Look | Pumped Up Iron Sportster

Harley-Davidson continues to pursue its stated goal of released 100 new models by 2027 with the new 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200, a part of the iconic Sportster line.

Harley-Davidson is taking a page from the highly successful Iron 883 and imbuing the Iron with more power, as well as an unlikely mixture of chopper and café racer styling.

1. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 gets mini apes. Rather than the low bars on the Iron 883, the new Iron 1200 gets mini apes for a fists-in-the-air custom look.

2. Café racer fans will like the cowling-style solo seat and mini-fairing. The Iron 1200 gets an essential sporty look thanks to a small headlight fairing, and a solo seat the mimics the look of a cowling-style seat.

3. If you like nostalgia, you will love the tank. The graphics are inspired by the 1970s AMF era—it’s not one that many Harley-Davidson fans have looked favorably on over the years, but Harley-Davidson certainly thinks it’s time for a re-evaluation. It’s a small tank with a capacity of 3.3 gallons, and it exposes quite a bit of the frame.

4. Black is still in vogue, and prevalent on the Iron 1200. Just about everything that can be black on the motor and chassis is black. The black staggered, slash-cut black exhaust system look especially purposeful, and event the cast aluminum wheels are black.

5. The louvered-style air-filter cover adds a bit more of a competitive edge to the 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. It’s black, of course.

6. Mid controls add to the sporting intentions. With mid controls and sweptback mini-apes, the Iron 1200 will likely have compact ergonomics. That means it will be accessible to riders who feel over-matched by larger Harley-Davidsons. The seat height is just less than 29 inches, which is fairly high, so that will add a bit of legroom for taller riders.

7. Harley-Davidson will put you on the Iron 1200 for a buck under $10,000—if you like Vivid Black. Twisted Cherry and Billiard White will run you an additional $350, while ABS is a steep $795. There’s also a $395 security system available. California buyers get to pay $100 for the privilege of the state’s unique emissions laws.

8. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a different king of Iron. Rather than copying the Iron 883, Harley-Davidson has rethought the brand with an interesting mix of styling cues. We can’t wait to ride it.

2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)

Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Wheels: 9-spoke

Front brake: Disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: Disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Right lean angle: 27 degrees

Left lean angle: 28 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Curb weight: 547 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 Colors/Prices:

Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP

Twisted Cherry: $10,349 MSRP

Billiard White: $10,349 MSRP

