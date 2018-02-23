2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 First Look | Pumped Up Iron Sportster
Harley-Davidson continues to pursue its stated goal of released 100 new models by 2027 with the new 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200, a part of the iconic Sportster line.
Harley-Davidson is taking a page from the highly successful Iron 883 and imbuing the Iron with more power, as well as an unlikely mixture of chopper and café racer styling.
1. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 gets mini apes. Rather than the low bars on the Iron 883, the new Iron 1200 gets mini apes for a fists-in-the-air custom look.
2. Café racer fans will like the cowling-style solo seat and mini-fairing. The Iron 1200 gets an essential sporty look thanks to a small headlight fairing, and a solo seat the mimics the look of a cowling-style seat.
3. If you like nostalgia, you will love the tank. The graphics are inspired by the 1970s AMF era—it’s not one that many Harley-Davidson fans have looked favorably on over the years, but Harley-Davidson certainly thinks it’s time for a re-evaluation. It’s a small tank with a capacity of 3.3 gallons, and it exposes quite a bit of the frame.
4. Black is still in vogue, and prevalent on the Iron 1200. Just about everything that can be black on the motor and chassis is black. The black staggered, slash-cut black exhaust system look especially purposeful, and event the cast aluminum wheels are black.
5. The louvered-style air-filter cover adds a bit more of a competitive edge to the 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. It’s black, of course.
6. Mid controls add to the sporting intentions. With mid controls and sweptback mini-apes, the Iron 1200 will likely have compact ergonomics. That means it will be accessible to riders who feel over-matched by larger Harley-Davidsons. The seat height is just less than 29 inches, which is fairly high, so that will add a bit of legroom for taller riders.
7. Harley-Davidson will put you on the Iron 1200 for a buck under $10,000—if you like Vivid Black. Twisted Cherry and Billiard White will run you an additional $350, while ABS is a steep $795. There’s also a $395 security system available. California buyers get to pay $100 for the privilege of the state’s unique emissions laws.
8. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a different king of Iron. Rather than copying the Iron 883, Harley-Davidson has rethought the brand with an interesting mix of styling cues. We can’t wait to ride it.
2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
- Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Wheels: 9-spoke
- Front brake: Disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: Disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Seat height: 28.9 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Right lean angle: 27 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 547 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg
2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 Colors/Prices:
- Vivid Black: $9999 MSRP
- Twisted Cherry: $10,349 MSRP
- Billiard White: $10,349 MSRP