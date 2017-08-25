2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Review | Urban and Touring Tested

Once I got my hands on the 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, I took off. Much to the chagrin of my boss, I went through a tank-plus of high-test before the photographers could catch me.

So, you’ll have to enjoy this test of the 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide sans action photos. However, I did pull out my Sony A6000 and take a couple of shots to show you where I went on my ride that lasted “from morning, till the end of the day,” to steal a phrase.

1. The Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide gets its third motor in three years. The CVO Street Glide went from the Twin-Cooled Twin Cam 110 two years ago to the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 last year. For 2018, the CVO Street Glide loses water-cooling and gets an oil-/air-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant.

2. The new Milwaukee-Eight 117 is a lovable brute. Nearing the two-liter class thanks to a slight bump in the bore, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant is simply a pleasure. While some of the big-inch CVO Twin Cam motors felt muscle-bound, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 is more than happy to rev right to the 5500 rpm redline, letting the gentle rev limiter do its duty. Engine speed gathers quickly if you want it, so you can over-rev when you feel the need. Most of the time, however, you’ll want to take advantage of the earth-moving 124 ft/lbs of torque pulsating to the tires at just 3500 rpm. It is both a torquer and a revver—perfect.

3. With the Twin-Cooled radiators gone, the lowers now house speakers for the Boom! Box 6.5GT infotainment system. I’m not a big fan of listening to music while I’m riding—the wind and husky tone from the exhaust do it for me. However, I can assure you that with 900 watts and Stage II speakers in the saddleback lids, fairing, and lowers, the CVO Street Glide puts out a good, loud sound.