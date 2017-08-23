2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup and Gallery

Last year was a big year for the Harley-Davidson CVO lineup, with the introduction of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplants, so the changes for 2018 are incremental. This year, the big news is the 2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary CVO Limited.

Let’s take a look at the essential facts regarding the 2018 Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations Lineup, focusing on the changes for each of the new motorcycles.

1. There are four 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO motorcycles. In addition to the 115th Anniversary CVO Limited, there is also the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, and a standard CVO Limited.

2. 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited. This year, the Limited gets wireless headsets, remote locking luggage, and heated hammock seats. Colors: Burgundy Cherry Sunglo Fade; Black Earth Fade

3. 2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary CVO Limited. In addition to the upgrades to the standard CVO Limited, the 115th Anniversary model gets the following: Odyssey Blue paint with hand-pained metal leaf look plus pinstripes and a color-matched inner fairing; color-matched blue stitching in the Diamond-Stitch quilted panel on the seat; hinges and latched accented in Odyssey Blue; an Eagle medallion with a Bar & Shield cloisonné made of Scorched Chrome multi-metal composite; numbered Scorched Chrome console inset; various pieces are Scorched Chrome, including the lower rockers and timer cover. Color: Odyssey Blue.

4. 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide. The BOOM! Audio sound system gets an upgrade, with three independent amplifiers delivering 75 watts per channel, six bi-amped speakers putting out 900 watts, and speakers in the fairing lowers to widen the acoustic field. Colors: Dark Alloy/Black Denim; Orange Lava/Black.

5, 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide. The suspension has been retuned for maximum performance with the 21-inch front wheel, and the front fender is also now unique to the CVO Road Glide. Also, the exhaust has a new finish that is only found on the CVO Road Glide. Colors: Black Earth/Vivid Black; Orange Lava/Dark Alloy; Gunship Gray.

2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup Photo Gallery