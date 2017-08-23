2018 BMW F 800 GS

With 17” and 21” wire-spoke wheels, the 2018 BMW F 800 GS identifies itself as an off-road ready motorcycle. It has long travel suspension—over nine inches in the front and 8.5 inches in the rear—making the F 800 GS prepared for rough terrain.

The tall wheels and long legs do come at a price—the standard seat height is a towering 34.6 inches, though BMW will sell you a seat that drops the height down to 32.3 inches above the ground.

At 478 pounds, it’s not especially heavy for an ADV machine, so it can be ridden off the pavement with confidence. On the street, there are 85 horses on tap from the parallel twin, so long distance riding is not a problem.

2018 BMW F 800 GS Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm

Maximum power: 85 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 61 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 9.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.5 inches

Front wheel: 2.15 x 21; wire spoke

Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17; wire spoke

Front tire: 90/90-21

Rear tire: 150/70-17

Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 62 inches

Rake: 26°

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 34.6 inches (adjustable)

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Fuel consumption: 54 mpg at a constant 55 mph

Curb weight: 478 pounds

2018 BMW F 800 GS Color:

Racing Blue Metallic

2018 BMW F 800 GS Price: