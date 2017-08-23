2018 BMW F 800 GS
With 17” and 21” wire-spoke wheels, the 2018 BMW F 800 GS identifies itself as an off-road ready motorcycle. It has long travel suspension—over nine inches in the front and 8.5 inches in the rear—making the F 800 GS prepared for rough terrain.
The tall wheels and long legs do come at a price—the standard seat height is a towering 34.6 inches, though BMW will sell you a seat that drops the height down to 32.3 inches above the ground.
At 478 pounds, it’s not especially heavy for an ADV machine, so it can be ridden off the pavement with confidence. On the street, there are 85 horses on tap from the parallel twin, so long distance riding is not a problem.
2018 BMW F 800 GS Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm
- Maximum power: 85 horsepower @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 61 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ straight cut gear teeth
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 9.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.5 inches
Front wheel: 2.15 x 21; wire spoke
- Rear wheel: 4.25 x 17; wire spoke
- Front tire: 90/90-21
- Rear tire: 150/70-17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 300mm discs w/ dual-piston floating calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc, with single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 26°
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 34.6 inches (adjustable)
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Fuel consumption: 54 mpg at a constant 55 mph
- Curb weight: 478 pounds
2018 BMW F 800 GS Color:
- Racing Blue Metallic
2018 BMW F 800 GS Price:
- $TBA MSRP