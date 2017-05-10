Indian & Polaris Slingshot Set for American International Motorcycle Expo

2018 American International Motorcycle Expo

For 2018, the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) moves from Orlando to the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

As AIMExpo is set to begin its fifth-straight year of attracting consumers, dealers, exhibitor, and the press, the Polaris Motorcycle Division will debut at the four-day event.

During 2018 AIMExpo, which runs September 21-24, Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot will showcase each of their entire 2018 lineups.

Indian will showcase its: Scout, Chief, Chieftain and Roadmaster lineups, along with the new Springfield. Polaris Slingshot will showcase its S, SL, SL LE and SLR lineups.

“The AIMExpo provides both Indian and Slingshot the ideal platform to reach and engage the North American market and to showcase each brand’s new model year lineups,” said Steve Menneto, President, Polaris Motorcycle Division. “Additionally, the city of Columbus is strategically situated within the sweet spot of our consumer base, as well as our dealer network, making it an ideal location to showcase our products to key constituencies.”

The AIMExpo’s purpose is to serve as the catalyst to bring together industry, press, dealers and consumers in a single arena that creates a grand stage for motorcycling and powersports in the U.S. and North America. AIMExpo delivers an efficient and energetic market-timed expo platform for B2B and B2C in the powersports industry.

“We’re excited to welcome Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot to the AIMExpo for the first time,” said Larry Little, Vice President & General Manager, MIC Events. “Both brands bring a unique story unlike any other brand – with Indian’s historic place in motorcycling and Slingshot’s category-creating design. We fully expect both brands to be well received from attending industry professionals and consumers, and believe Indian and Slingshot will help contribute to make this the best show yet.”

For additional information, visit:

Indian Motorcycle

Polaris Slingshot

AIMExpo