2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Best of Show: 1957 Mondial 250

The 9th Annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Presented by GEICO brought more than 3,000 spectators together Saturday, May 6, at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif.

More than 350 motorcycles, scooters and bicycles were on display, from a 1942 Indian Scout to a 1983 Honda Factory SR 750 Flat Tracker. The types were many—from vintage race motorcycles to prototypes to unrestored antiques to custom builds—offering something for every type of enthusiast.

The show, which had a feature class celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando, is highlighted by the awards ceremony This took place after some spectacular events, such Sport Honoree Kenny Roberts bench racing on stage with with Gordon McCall, Mert Lawwill and Wayne Rainey, and music by blues artist J.J. Hawg.

Chief Judge Somer Hooker announced the award winning motorcycles. Claiming the featured Norton class win was Jeff McCoy’s 1968 Norton Commando Fastback. Jonnie Green’s 1948 Triumph T100 Tiger was granted the Spirit of The Quail Award.

As for Best of Show, it went to John Goldman’s 1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Dual Overhead Cam race bike that also won the Competition On Road class.

Event sponsors Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Indian Motorcycle brought along their latest lineups, and custom shops including Austin’s Revival Cycles and LA’s Heroes Motorcycles were on hand with their latest custom motorcycles. Lifetime sponsor Alpinestars also put on a demonstration of its Tech-Air street airbag system.

This year’s event was the first for presenting sponsor GEICO Motorcycle, a top provider in motorcycle insurance.

“We are excited to serve as an official sponsor for such an outstanding event,” said Ted Ward, GEICO vice president. “The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is one of the top destinations for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country, and offers a superb opportunity for us to connect with fans and actively support the motorcycle riding community.”

For our pics, visit Editor’s Choice: Top 10 Bikes at 2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.

Following are all The Quail Motorcycle Gathering show winners:

Best of Show

1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix

John Goldman – California

 American 2nd Place

1914 Jefferson Board Track Racer
Chris Carter – California
Spirit of The Quail Award

1948 Triumph T100 Tiger

Jonnie Green – California

 British 1st Place

1939 Brough Superior SS100

William E. “Chip” Connor – Hong Kong
50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando

1968 Norton Fastback

Jeff McCoy – California

 British 2nd Place

1936 Vincent HRD Comet

Mitch Talcove – California
Industry Award

2015 Prototype Fuller Moto Motus Naked

John Bennet – California

 Italian 1st Place

1959 Moto Parilla 99 Olimpia

Vincent Schardt – California
Innovation Award

1991 BMW Alpha

Mark Atkinson – Utah

 Italian 2nd Place

1967 Benelli Custom

Carmen & David Hearn – California
Design and Style Award

1957 Moto Guzzi 850T

Untitled Motorcycles – California

 Japanese 1st Place

1976 Yamaha XT500C

Owen Bishop – California
HVA Preservation Award

1942 Indian Pre-War Big Base Scout

Gary Landeen – South Dakota

 Japanese 2nd Place

1969 Honda CB750 Factory Police Special

Peter Rose – California
The Cycle World Tour Award

1980 Suzuki GS1000S

Trevor Franklin – British Columbia

 Other European 1st Place

1976 Hercules W2000 Wankel

Stephan Haddad – California
Significance in Racing Award

1995 Britten V1000 #10

Virgil Elings – California

 Other European 2nd Place

1969 BMW R60/2

Kenneth Morris – California
Why We Ride Award

1978 Yamaha XS750

Fernando Cruz – California

 Competition Off Road 1st Place

1975 Husqvarna 360 Flat Tracker

Clyde Williams – California
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award

1983 Honda Factory RS 750 Flat Tracker

Anthony Giammanco – California

 Competition On Road 1st Place

1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix

John Goldman – California
Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Class Award

1971 NYPD Lambretta LI150 Special

Siobhan Ellis – California

 Custom/Modified 1st Place

1958 Triumph Tiger

Bryan Thompson – California
Antique 1st Place

1918 BSA Model H

Bud Schwab – California

 Custom/Modified 2nd Place

1968 BSA Thunderbolt

Richard Mitchell – California
American 1st Place

1937 Indian Chief

Kalle Hoffman – California
Ron Lieback
