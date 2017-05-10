2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Best of Show: 1957 Mondial 250

2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Best of Show
The 9th Annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Presented by GEICO brought more than 3,000 spectators together Saturday, May 6, at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif.
More than 350 motorcycles, scooters and bicycles were on display, from a 1942 Indian Scout to a 1983 Honda Factory SR 750 Flat Tracker. The types were many—from vintage race motorcycles to prototypes to unrestored antiques to custom builds—offering something for every type of enthusiast.
The show, which had a feature class celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando, is highlighted by the awards ceremony This took place after some spectacular events, such Sport Honoree Kenny Roberts bench racing on stage with with Gordon McCall, Mert Lawwill and Wayne Rainey, and music by blues artist J.J. Hawg.
Chief Judge Somer Hooker announced the award winning motorcycles. Claiming the featured Norton class win was Jeff McCoy’s 1968 Norton Commando Fastback. Jonnie Green’s 1948 Triumph T100 Tiger was granted the Spirit of The Quail Award.
As for Best of Show, it went to John Goldman’s 1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Dual Overhead Cam race bike that also won the Competition On Road class.
Event sponsors Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Indian Motorcycle brought along their latest lineups, and custom shops including Austin’s Revival Cycles and LA’s Heroes Motorcycles were on hand with their latest custom motorcycles. Lifetime sponsor Alpinestars also put on a demonstration of its Tech-Air street airbag system.
This year’s event was the first for presenting sponsor GEICO Motorcycle, a top provider in motorcycle insurance.
“We are excited to serve as an official sponsor for such an outstanding event,” said Ted Ward, GEICO vice president. “The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is one of the top destinations for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country, and offers a superb opportunity for us to connect with fans and actively support the motorcycle riding community.”
For our pics, visit Editor’s Choice: Top 10 Bikes at 2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.
Following are all The Quail Motorcycle Gathering show winners:
|Best of Show
1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix
John Goldman – California
|American 2nd Place
1914 Jefferson Board Track Racer
|Spirit of The Quail Award
1948 Triumph T100 Tiger
Jonnie Green – California
|British 1st Place
1939 Brough Superior SS100
William E. “Chip” Connor – Hong Kong
|50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando
1968 Norton Fastback
Jeff McCoy – California
|British 2nd Place
1936 Vincent HRD Comet
Mitch Talcove – California
|Industry Award
2015 Prototype Fuller Moto Motus Naked
John Bennet – California
|Italian 1st Place
1959 Moto Parilla 99 Olimpia
Vincent Schardt – California
|Innovation Award
1991 BMW Alpha
Mark Atkinson – Utah
|Italian 2nd Place
1967 Benelli Custom
Carmen & David Hearn – California
|Design and Style Award
1957 Moto Guzzi 850T
Untitled Motorcycles – California
|Japanese 1st Place
1976 Yamaha XT500C
Owen Bishop – California
|HVA Preservation Award
1942 Indian Pre-War Big Base Scout
Gary Landeen – South Dakota
|Japanese 2nd Place
1969 Honda CB750 Factory Police Special
Peter Rose – California
|The Cycle World Tour Award
1980 Suzuki GS1000S
Trevor Franklin – British Columbia
|Other European 1st Place
1976 Hercules W2000 Wankel
Stephan Haddad – California
|Significance in Racing Award
1995 Britten V1000 #10
Virgil Elings – California
|Other European 2nd Place
1969 BMW R60/2
Kenneth Morris – California
|Why We Ride Award
1978 Yamaha XS750
Fernando Cruz – California
|Competition Off Road 1st Place
1975 Husqvarna 360 Flat Tracker
Clyde Williams – California
|AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award
1983 Honda Factory RS 750 Flat Tracker
Anthony Giammanco – California
|Competition On Road 1st Place
1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix
John Goldman – California
|Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Class Award
1971 NYPD Lambretta LI150 Special
Siobhan Ellis – California
|Custom/Modified 1st Place
1958 Triumph Tiger
Bryan Thompson – California
|Antique 1st Place
1918 BSA Model H
Bud Schwab – California
|Custom/Modified 2nd Place
1968 BSA Thunderbolt
Richard Mitchell – California
|American 1st Place
1937 Indian Chief
Kalle Hoffman – California