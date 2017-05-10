2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Best of Show: 1957 Mondial 250

2017 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Best of Show

The 9th Annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Presented by GEICO brought more than 3,000 spectators together Saturday, May 6, at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif.

More than 350 motorcycles, scooters and bicycles were on display, from a 1942 Indian Scout to a 1983 Honda Factory SR 750 Flat Tracker. The types were many—from vintage race motorcycles to prototypes to unrestored antiques to custom builds—offering something for every type of enthusiast.

The show, which had a feature class celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando, is highlighted by the awards ceremony This took place after some spectacular events, such Sport Honoree Kenny Roberts bench racing on stage with with Gordon McCall, Mert Lawwill and Wayne Rainey, and music by blues artist J.J. Hawg.

Chief Judge Somer Hooker announced the award winning motorcycles. Claiming the featured Norton class win was Jeff McCoy’s 1968 Norton Commando Fastback. Jonnie Green’s 1948 Triumph T100 Tiger was granted the Spirit of The Quail Award.

As for Best of Show, it went to John Goldman’s 1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Dual Overhead Cam race bike that also won the Competition On Road class.

Event sponsors Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Indian Motorcycle brought along their latest lineups, and custom shops including Austin’s Revival Cycles and LA’s Heroes Motorcycles were on hand with their latest custom motorcycles. Lifetime sponsor Alpinestars also put on a demonstration of its Tech-Air street airbag system.

This year’s event was the first for presenting sponsor GEICO Motorcycle, a top provider in motorcycle insurance.

“We are excited to serve as an official sponsor for such an outstanding event,” said Ted Ward, GEICO vice president. “The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is one of the top destinations for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country, and offers a superb opportunity for us to connect with fans and actively support the motorcycle riding community.”

Following are all The Quail Motorcycle Gathering show winners: