Zach Osborne Fined For Joey Savatgy Pass In Vegas 250SX Supercross Finale

Osborne Remains AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion

The Race Director has ruled that Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne’s final lap pass of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy at the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series in Las Vegas “was aggressive in nature.” That lead to Osborne being fined $7500 for the rule violation.

Osborne’s hard pass two corners before the finish allowed Osborne to take the 250SX East championship. Savatgy went down, and remounted to finish 14th. The incident allowed Savatgy’s teammate Adam Cianciarulo to pass Savatgy in the final standings. Cianciarulo won the Las Vegas round, leading the entire race.

Osborne, who had been involved in a multi-bike first turn crash that left him at the back of the pack, made his way up to eight place on the final lap when he encountered Savatgy. Savatgy was second after the first lap, but a solo crash put him back to second. He made his way up to fourth on Lap 3, but began to struggle and was eventually passed by Osborne.

An appeal of the fine-only penalty was lodged, but the AMA determined the Race Director’s decision was correct.

Osborne hadn’t expected a position penalty after the race saying, “I’m so thankful for everything. This was such a great night. I didn’t know what to expect coming into tonight, but I was positive. To come out with the championship is amazing and I’m so incredible happy.”

2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Final Standings