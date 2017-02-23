2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic
Just the name Electra Glide Ultra Classic stirs the soul of anyone looking to tour the country on a full-dress tourer. The blood gets pumping with the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor that cranks out over 111 ft/lbs of torque.
To handle the additional power of the big V-twin, Harley-Davidson has given the latest Electra Glide Ultra Classic new Showa forks with Dual Bending Valve Technology, along with emulsion shocks that have hand-adjustable spring-preload. To slow down, Reflex Linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard.
The One-Touch Tour-Pak case is festooned with LED lights, while the saddlebags have the excellent new One-Touch system. The Boom! Box 4.3 audio system is standard, with the Boom! Box 6.5 GT system with GPS and a touchscreen is a tempting option for the long-distance rider.
2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/60-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 102.1 x 37.8 x 56.7 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 27.4 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 29.1 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 32 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 894 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Superior Blue
- Billet Silver
- Billet Silver/Vivid Black
- Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
- Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl
2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Prices (MSRP):
- $24,149 (Vivid Black)
- $24,749 (Billet Silver)
- $25,199 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl)