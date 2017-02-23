2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic

Just the name Electra Glide Ultra Classic stirs the soul of anyone looking to tour the country on a full-dress tourer. The blood gets pumping with the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor that cranks out over 111 ft/lbs of torque.

To handle the additional power of the big V-twin, Harley-Davidson has given the latest Electra Glide Ultra Classic new Showa forks with Dual Bending Valve Technology, along with emulsion shocks that have hand-adjustable spring-preload. To slow down, Reflex Linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard.

The One-Touch Tour-Pak case is festooned with LED lights, while the saddlebags have the excellent new One-Touch system. The Boom! Box 4.3 audio system is standard, with the Boom! Box 6.5 GT system with GPS and a touchscreen is a tempting option for the long-distance rider.

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air and oil

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 102.1 x 37.8 x 56.7 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 27.4 inches

Seat height (unladen): 29.1 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 32 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 894 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Colors:

Vivid Black

Superior Blue

Billet Silver

Billet Silver/Vivid Black

Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo

Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Prices (MSRP):

$24,149 (Vivid Black)

$24,749 (Billet Silver)

$25,199 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl)

