2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Buyer's Guide msrp

Just the name Electra Glide Ultra Classic stirs the soul of anyone looking to tour the country on a full-dress tourer. The blood gets pumping with the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor that cranks out over 111 ft/lbs of torque.

To handle the additional power of the big V-twin, Harley-Davidson has given the latest Electra Glide Ultra Classic new Showa forks with Dual Bending Valve Technology, along with emulsion shocks that have hand-adjustable spring-preload. To slow down, Reflex Linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard.

The One-Touch Tour-Pak case is festooned with LED lights, while the saddlebags have the excellent new One-Touch system. The Boom! Box 4.3 audio system is standard, with the Boom! Box 6.5 GT system with GPS and a touchscreen is a tempting option for the long-distance rider.

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
  • Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
  • Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
  • Front tire: 130/60-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x W x H: 102.1 x 37.8 x 56.7 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height (laden): 27.4 inches
  • Seat height (unladen): 29.1 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 32 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 32 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
  • Curb weight: 894 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Superior Blue
  • Billet Silver
  • Billet Silver/Vivid Black
  • Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Prices (MSRP):

  • $24,149 (Vivid Black)
  • $24,749 (Billet Silver)
  • $25,199 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black; Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl)

2017 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic Photo Gallery

