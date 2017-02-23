Zero Motorcycles Appoints Samuel Paschel as CEO

Zero Motorcycles CEO

Zero Motorcycles has appointed Samuel Paschel as Chief Executive Officer. Paschel comes to Zero with over 20 years of leadership and business experience in enthusiast consumer and tech businesses, including Skullcandy, Burton Snowboards and Giro Sports Design.

In his most recent role as Chief Commercial Officer for Skullcandy, he drove product innovation, marketing and commercial activities and was responsible for the P&L performance of several brands in the Skullcandy portfolio. Prior to Skullcandy, during his tenures at Burton and Giro, he held management and leadership positions in marketing, engineering, product development, various division P&L responsibilities and general management roles. He is a graduate of Swarthmore College with a BS in engineering and an enthusiastic motorcycle owner, rider and amateur mechanic.

“The entire board is delighted that Sam is taking the helm of Zero Motorcycles,” said Philippe Amouyal, Managing Director of The Invus Group, LLC, the investment group that has fueled the growth of Zero Motorcycles with its strong financial backing. “Sam is an inspirational leader with deep understanding of enthusiast consumers, passion sports, product innovation, technology, marketing and channels. His leadership and management acumen will help Zero’s experienced management team further accelerate the industry transformation it is leading. Zero has embodied the appeal and thrill of electric motorcycles and Sam will lead the company to amaze and delight an ever-growing family of riders.”

“I’m deeply impressed with the level of engagement and skill of the Zero team and I’m excited and honored to come on board as the new CEO of Zero Motorcycles,” said Sam Paschel. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked in categories and with brands that inspire great loyalty and have been part of organizations that led movements and engaged with vibrant subcultures and communities. At Zero Motorcycles we have the opportunity to tap into the deep passions that are part of both the EV movement and the powersports community to build a remarkable brand. I’m confident with the team in place at Zero and the support of Invus that we can use our leadership position in electric motorcycles and drivetrains to not only build an amazing business, but to fundamentally transform transportation.”

