2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800: Fully Redesigned Naked Now Available in USA

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Preview & Specs

One of Italy’s most gorgeous naked motorcycles, the MV Agusta Brutale, turns 15 this year. To celebrate, the Varese-based motorcycle manufacturer totally redesigned its iconic street fighter, from aesthetics to handling to engine performance. Meet the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800, which is now available in the USA.

The styling changes are immediately noticed, such as the newly sculpted lines of the 4.3-gallon gas tank, full LED headlight, fender, and tail section. The signature three-pipe exhaust was also redesigned, and grows in size, which should produce a stronger exhaust note for the 116-horsepower 798cc inline-three.

[Visit the 2017 Motorcycle Preview page]

MVA reworked the entire symmetry of the bike, and this is noticeable not only from the three color-schemes available—Black Matt Metallic, Pearl Ice White and Red—but also the redesign of the headlight supports, side ducts, and the foot peg mounts.

Other new features of the Brutale 800 include a redesigned passenger seat, concealed passenger handles, revised rear light, LED blinkers, along with a new instrument panel, handlebar and controls.

At the heart of the 2017 Brutale 800 is a revised three-cylinder with counter-rotating crankshaft that meets Euro 4 standards. The engine produces 116 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm, and torque increases by 25% to 61 ft/lbs @ 7600 rpm. MV Agusta says 90% of that torque is “already available at 3800 rpm.”

Other new features include an electronic EAS 2.0 shift assist for clutchless up/down shifting, a hydraulic slipper clutch, and an eight-level traction control system.

The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 also had a major chassis redesign, including a longer 51.1” wheelbase (+0.8”), and extended trail that is now 4.07” (previous model 3.74”). The Brutale 800 uses a 43mm Marzocchi fork with 4.9” of travel, and a Sachs shock absorber that’s attached to the single-sided swingarm.

Brembo brakes are used, with 320mm floating discs up front squeezed by four-piston calipers, and a 220mm rear disc out back squeezed by a two-piston caliper. The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 also arrives with Bosch ABS 9 Plus, and is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.

The new Brutale 800 is available now for $13,498 (MSRP); for additional information, visit MV Agusta.

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Preview | Photo Gallery