2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Buyer's Guide for sale

Take the standard Harley-Davidson Street Glide and add some upgraded features—Reflex Linked Brembo Brakes with ABS, the Smart Security System and the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio/GPS system—and you get an idea of why it’s called the Street Glide Special.

Additionally, you also get access to a wide variety of factory paint, including three Hard Candy choices. Of course, you still get the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant, as well as upgraded suspension featuring Showa forks and emulsion shocks.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
  • Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
  • Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
  • Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x W x H: 95.4 x 37.8 x 52.6 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches
  • Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Right lean angle: 31 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 29 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
  • Curb weight: 830 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Denim
  • Superior Blue
  • Charcoal Denim
  • Crushed Ice Pearl
  • Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Laguna Orange
  • Hard Candy Black Gold Flake
  • Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake
  • Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Prices MSRP:

  • $23,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $24,499 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Charcoal Denim; Crushed Ice Pearl; Velocity Red Sunglo)
  • $25,199 (Laguna Orange)
  • $26,999 (Hard Candy Black Gold Flake; Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special | Photo Gallery

