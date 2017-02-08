2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Take the standard Harley-Davidson Street Glide and add some upgraded features—Reflex Linked Brembo Brakes with ABS, the Smart Security System and the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio/GPS system—and you get an idea of why it’s called the Street Glide Special.

Additionally, you also get access to a wide variety of factory paint, including three Hard Candy choices. Of course, you still get the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant, as well as upgraded suspension featuring Showa forks and emulsion shocks.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 95.4 x 37.8 x 52.6 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches

Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 830 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Superior Blue

Charcoal Denim

Crushed Ice Pearl

Velocity Red Sunglo

Laguna Orange

Hard Candy Black Gold Flake

Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Prices MSRP:

$23,999 (Vivid Black)

$24,499 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Charcoal Denim; Crushed Ice Pearl; Velocity Red Sunglo)

$25,199 (Laguna Orange)

$26,999 (Hard Candy Black Gold Flake; Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

