2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Take the standard Harley-Davidson Street Glide and add some upgraded features—Reflex Linked Brembo Brakes with ABS, the Smart Security System and the Boom! Box 6.5 GT audio/GPS system—and you get an idea of why it’s called the Street Glide Special.
Additionally, you also get access to a wide variety of factory paint, including three Hard Candy choices. Of course, you still get the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant, as well as upgraded suspension featuring Showa forks and emulsion shocks.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/60-19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 95.4 x 37.8 x 52.6 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 27.0 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Right lean angle: 31 degrees
- Left lean angle: 29 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 830 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Denim
- Superior Blue
- Charcoal Denim
- Crushed Ice Pearl
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Laguna Orange
- Hard Candy Black Gold Flake
- Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Prices MSRP:
- $23,999 (Vivid Black)
- $24,499 (Black Denim; Superior Blue; Charcoal Denim; Crushed Ice Pearl; Velocity Red Sunglo)
- $25,199 (Laguna Orange)
- $26,999 (Hard Candy Black Gold Flake; Hard Candy Mystic Purple Flake; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)