2017 Honda Gold Wing Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Gold Wing
The long-lived Gold Wing is a full-dressed tourer that has not succumbed to the temptation of adding every electronic gadget and gizmo, and still gets by with a SOHC 2vps liquid-cooled flat-six.
What it lacks in technological flash, it makes up in reliability, comfort, cargo capacity, styling, and outstanding handling. Much like a car, the Gold Wing comes in three trim packages.
The basic Audio Comfort package includes premium surround sound, electronic reverse, cruise control, and heated grips. Pump up to the Audio Comfort Navi XM and you get GPS navigation, Sirius XM radio, and weather and traffic bands.
The top-of-the-line Audio Comfort XM ABS takes the other features and adds Combined Anti-Lock Brakes—for that feature alone, we recommend going with the high-end edition, but it’s nice to know you have a choice.
2017 Honda Gold Wing Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: 1832cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder
- Bore x stroke: 74 x 71mm
- Induction: PGM-FI
- Ignition: Computer-controlled digital with 3-D mapping
- Compression ratio: 9.8:1
- Valve train: SOHC; two valves per cylinder
- Transmission: Five-speed, including overdrive
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 45mm cartridge fork w/ anti-dive system; 4.8 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted shock w/ remote-controlled spring preload adjustment; 4.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/70R-18
- Rear tire: 180/60R-16
- Front brakes: Full-floating 296mm discs w/ three-piston calipers
- Rear: 316mm disc w/ three-piston caliper
- Combined braking: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACTIES
- Wheelbase: 66.5 inches
- Rake: 29.15 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 29.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 904-933 pounds (depending on option package)
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 35 mpg
- Warranty: Three years, transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty; extended coverage availablle
2017 Honda Gold Wing Colors:
- Candy Red’ Ultra Blue Metallic/Black
- Pearl White (Audio Comfort Navi XM and Audio Comfort Navi XM AB only)
2017 Honda Gold Wing Prices (MSRP):
- $24,699 (Audio Comfort)
- $27,699 (Audio Comfort Navi XM)
- $28,979 (Audio Comfort Navi XM ABS)