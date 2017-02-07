Meet the Havoc 124SS: Partnership Custom Launched at Easyriders Expo

Havoc 124SS

During the Easyriders V-Twin Expo held last month in Cincinnati, Havoc Motorcycles and Wild West Motor Company launched a new model—the Havoc 124SS.

The two companies have collaborated to the build the Havoc 124SS, which is powered by a rubber-mounted S&S 123ci (2032cc) engine, and features a CNC laser cut and TIG welded frame that stretches for a 70-inch wheelbase. The frame is paired with a an aggressive front end, raked to 38 degrees, and features a 26-inch contrast cut wheel at its leading edge, accented by a sporty chin spoiler.

“The Havoc 124SS offers modern bagger styling with lines inspired by the iconic Wild West Gunfire pro-street model,” explained Jarrod Wiener, President of Havoc Motorcycles. “It’s hard to stop looking at it, but it was designed to be a rider’s bike.”

Powered by S&S 124ci uses a Rivera-Primo six-speed transmission and BDL (Belt Drives Limited) Primary. Other standout features include a 180mm rear tire, gas-charged Progressive Suspension, 6-piston differential-bore Hawg Halter (HHI) calipers clinching dual 13″ brake rotors, steel braided hoses and lines, and other CNC machined accessories.

“We exclusively use components that are among the best quality, USA-made components in the industry, without compromise,” said Wiener. “There is some concern in the marketplace today that customers won’t be able to find replacement parts for certain brands of motorcycles. Every component on a Wild West – Havoc motorcycle has extremely high consumer confidence and respect for longevity and durability, and our motorcycles can be serviced by any competent v-twin technician.

“We won’t send you a parts catalog when you get the bike home. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything to upgrade on the bike.”

Like all Havoc and Wild West motorcycles, the 124SS is a hand-made “production-custom” motorcycle with a 17-digit VIN, listed in the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) “Red Book” for ease of financing and insurance, and to protect the owner’s investment. “The value proposition? Simple: Design beauty, build with quality, and back it up with a 24 month warranty,” said Winn.

“With this model, we’re marking 2017 as the 30th anniversary of Wild West Motor Co. continuous production of motorcycles,” said Jim Winn, CEO of Wild West. “We’re designing, developing, and building with the passion of a new company, and with the wisdom of a long-established one. It’s never been more exciting.”

And there is special pricing on this model: To mark the 30th Anniversary, the first 30 examples of the 2017 Havoc 124SS will be offered at the special introductory price of $45,000 direct from the factory.

For additional information, Contact sales@havoc-motorcycles.com or 1-855-MYHAVOC (1-855-694-2862).

ABOUT THE HAVOC – WILD WEST PARTNERSHIP

Havoc Motorcycles, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and the Wild West Motor Company of Buckner, Kentucky, work in partnership to design, produce, and market some of the most beautiful motorcycles on the road today. With 30 years of history, and a loyal following, the Havoc- Wild West brands offer high value motorcycles with 24-month warranties.