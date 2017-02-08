Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans Review: Class Leading Road Warriors

Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans

As a newbie rider in the ’80s, I–like most riders at that time–wore Levis and never thought much about it. It never occurred to us that we might end up sliding on the ground as a result of our own or someone else’s driving error.

As the performance of motorcycles grew both on- and off-road, it became apparent that plain old Levis and a long-sleeve t-shirt were probably not the best motorcycle riding gear options for a crash. Leathers–complete with hard plastic knee protection, and softer, more compliant protection in the hips–became the answer.

I never thought about putting anything else on my body but a good leather or Cordura riding jacket and pants. In regards to my favorite, Cordura, there’s No question about it–Cordura riding pants are simply hotter than anything else in the summer time.

Similarly, cruiser riders have worn Levis and added chaps for added protection of the elements and the dreaded fear of a mishap. Riders with chaps were often better protected than the growing population of touring and sport- touring riders wearing regular jeans.

In the mid-90s, jeans made specifically for riding motorcycles appeared on the market. Kevlar protection was incorporated into the knees for added protection, and soon the more popular brands of riding apparel jumped on the denim riding pants bandwagon. Pricing was all over the place, much like the huge price range of fashion jeans today. Riding in denim was often as costly as riding in a pair of real Cordura riding pants.

This past riding season I decided to add a pair of denim riding pants to my normal gear, and picked up a pair of Sliders 4.0 Kevlar motorcycle jeans, which are Competition Accessories solution to motorcycle riding jeans. Why the Sliders 4.0 riding pants? The soft feel of the denim material far exceeded the value proposition of the very reasonable price.

Sliders are made with 13.5-oz. denim, which is certainly more than everyday Levis, Wranglers, or any other non-riding jeans. The Sliders 4.0 Kevlar motorcycle jeans are true to size in both waist and length, and while brand new, they felt just like a well-worn pair of Relaxed Fit 550s.

Looking and feeling good was one thing, but how about getting on the bike and heading out for a full day’s ride? Sliders’ patterns are cut for comfort while sitting down for long stretches; they offer plenty of room where it’s needed and appreciated. The rear pockets are optimally placed, causing no discomfort while riding with a phone or wallet in the pockets.

The Kevlar lining is almost everywhere inside the pants; the knees, hips and butt all have great coverage. Heavy duty double stitching is used in all the critical areas to keep the risk of the pants coming apart during an incident at a minimum.

The Sliders 4.0 Kevlar motorcycle jeans feature plenty of belt loops, large enough for any size belt. The pant legs have a mesh liner that includes a pocket for CE Armor. The mesh pockets are quite large and are adjustable for positioning the armor at the height you need to fit your knees. My only complaint was that the width of the mesh pocket allowed the armor to move a little more side-to-side than I liked. This could have also been attributed to the small armor pieces; larger upgrade armor is available.

The Sliders 4.0 riding pants are a straight-leg design, and will fit over most motorcycle riding boots. Though the length was spot on for what I ordered, I will go an inch longer on my next pair for more coverage over the boot while riding. Like most denim pants, over time they can shrink in length if thrown in the dryer.

The Sliders 4.0 Kevlar motorcycling jeans are extremely well made and comfortable, and engineered to do the job you hope they never have to do. And the best part? They’re available for less than $90.

Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans Positives:

Excellent material and construction

Fit and design for comfort on the bike

Plenty of protection

Tremendous Value

Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans Negatives:

Armor pockets shape and access

Visible seams for Kevlar panels

“Not available in white” ☺

Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans Fast Facts:

Sizes: 28-44 waist

Colors: Blue or Black

Prices: $90 from Competition Accessories

Story by Bill Kniegge, a 30+-year motorcycle industry veteran, and founder and tour leader of Blue Strada Motorcycle Tours.

Sliders 4.0 Kevlar Motorcycle Jeans Review | Photo Gallery