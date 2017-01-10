2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track Schedule | 12 Dates on Calendar

2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track Schedule
The 2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series schedule was released this week, and features 12 rounds across the East Coast and Midwest. Vintage Dirt Track will visit eight tracks throughout Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio and Indiana.
“I am incredibly excited to get this season underway,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “The 2017 season of the AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship looks to be one of the best we’ve ever had and will include many of the great tracks that vintage dirt track racers know and love.”
The AMA says this year’s Vintage Flat Track lineup features many notable stops, such as Volusia County Speedway in Baberville, Fla., and the Illinois State Fair Grounds in Springfield, Ill. The series also will return to many other favorite spots, such as the Oglethorp Speedway in Savannah, Ga., and the Marion County Fairgrounds in the racing capital of the world, Indianapolis.
For more information visit American Motorcyclist.
2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series Schedule:
- Round 1 – Saturday, March 11
Oglethorpe Speedway – Savannah, Ga.
Half Mile
- Round 2 – Monday, March 13
Volusia County Speedway – Baberville Fla.
Half Mile
- Round 3 – Tuesday, March 14
Volusia County Speedway – Barberville, Fla.
Short Track
- Round 4 – Sunday, April 30
Marshall-Putman County Fairgrounds – Henry, Ill.
Half Mile
- Round 5 – Friday, June 16
Harpursville, N.Y.
Short Track
- Round 6 – Saturday, June 17
Harpursville, N.Y.
Short Track
- Round 7 – Saturday, July 8
Ashland County Fairgrounds – Ashland, Ohio
Half Mile
- Round 8 – Friday, August 4
Marion County Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, Ind.
Short Track
- Round 9 – Saturday, August 5
Marion County Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, Ind.
Short Track
- Round 10 – Saturday, September 2
Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Ill.
Short Track
- Round 11 – Saturday, September 23
Oakland Valley Race Park – Cuddebackville, N.Y.
Short Track
- Round 12 – Sunday, September 24
Oakland Valley Race Park – Cuddebackville, N.Y.
Short Track