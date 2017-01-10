2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track Schedule | 12 Dates on Calendar

2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track Schedule

The 2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series schedule was released this week, and features 12 rounds across the East Coast and Midwest. Vintage Dirt Track will visit eight tracks throughout Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

“I am incredibly excited to get this season underway,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “The 2017 season of the AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship looks to be one of the best we’ve ever had and will include many of the great tracks that vintage dirt track racers know and love.”

The AMA says this year’s Vintage Flat Track lineup features many notable stops, such as Volusia County Speedway in Baberville, Fla., and the Illinois State Fair Grounds in Springfield, Ill. The series also will return to many other favorite spots, such as the Oglethorp Speedway in Savannah, Ga., and the Marion County Fairgrounds in the racing capital of the world, Indianapolis.

For more information visit American Motorcyclist.

2017 AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship Series Schedule: