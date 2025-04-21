Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF Gloves Review: Rain and Cold

Designing gloves for winter and wet riding is always a compromise. A bulky glove can protect you from any and all elements. Although a slight glove is ideal for riding, it won’t offer enough shelter when Mother Nature gets feisty. Alpinestars’ Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves do the work of King Solomon, splitting the difference between riding usability and pure protection.

The Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves certainly feel like genuine three-season gloves when you put them on—you know you won’t be wearing them in August, unless you live in New Zealand. The insulation is enough to give confidence when it’s cold, and packed in the glove is Alpinestars’ proprietary Drystar waterproofing—it’s what the Italian company uses when it doesn’t want to spring for Gore-Tex.

My most formidable challenge for the Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves was a winter ride in the mountains above Faro, Portugal. I rode a Triumph Tiger Sport 800 in the driving rain with the temperatures dipping into single-digits centigrade—the 40s for those of us in the United States.

Between the fairing and the heated grips, my hands were never cold, despite the lack of handguards. Even though the gloves’ exterior was soaked, the interior stayed completely dry. The mid-length gauntlet has a simple hook-and-loop closure, and that was enough to keep the rain from going up the sleeves of the Alpinestars AMT-10R Drystar XF jacket I was wearing.

Alpinestars touts the Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves as “fast drying,” but they were still pretty damp the next morning when I went to pack them for the flight home. Still, the interior of each glove remained bone dry, and that’s what really matters.

In less severe circumstances, the Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves kept my hands warm without the help of heated grips. I tested them on a ride that ranged from the low 80s to the low 50s. I had brought a spare pair of lighter gloves, but never quite felt the need to swap. Of course, if it is going to be above the 70s all day long, I’ll go with different gloves.

Warmer conditions did make me more aware that the gloves have some of that winter-glove bulk, so they’re certainly not as flexible as three-season gloves that don’t cover winter.

A balance between protection and usability has to be struck, and Alpinestars did a nice job with the Hyde XT gloves of making them usable in a wide range of conditions. I never feel out of touch with the levers or switchgear—credit goes to the goatskin leather used for the fingers. The index finger is touchscreen compatible, though I won’t be doing any texting in the gloves.



Being gloves for European consumption, they meet the CE (Conformité Européenne) standards for motorcycle gloves, though at the lower Level 1 of two levels—Level 2 is for the highest-speed riding. The Hyde XT gloves get bonus CE points for the prominent viscoelastic knuckle protection—flexible in use, and hardening on impact. The palm is synthetic suede that is reinforced with Kevlar. Also, you get a pad dedicated to protecting your always-vulnerable scaphoid. Distal phalange padding is another part of the protection package.

At $115 a pair, the Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF gloves strike a commendable balance, adeptly handling cold, wet rides and milder days with equal finesse. The armor, grippy goatskin fingers, and waterproof Drystar membrane keep me protected and in control, even when the weather turns foul. While they carry a hint of winter bulk and need time to dry when soaked, the gloves shine as a reliable companion for three-season adventures. For riders navigating everything from stormy mountain roads to cool city streets, these are solid, dependable gloves that get the job done without fanfare.

Action photography by Gareth Harford

Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF Gloves Fast Facts

Sizes: S – 3XL

Certification: CE Level 1 KP (Knuckle Protections)

Colors: Fire Red/Black; Black/Black; Black/Bright Red

Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF Gloves Price: $115/pair MSRP

Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF Gloves Photo Gallery