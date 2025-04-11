2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Review: 14 Fast Facts

Like any smart company, Triumph knows how to get the most out of its R&D expenditures. That ingenuity shines in its latest offering, the 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800. This new model pumps up the motor from the Tiger Sport 660 while boosting the chassis and electronics packages. The result is another sporting motorcycle with hearty nods to the adventure and touring genres. There are a lot of things a rider can do with the Tiger Sport 800, and we did them.
- As is so often the case with Triumph motorcycles, the three-cylinder motor is the centerpiece. While rooted in the Street Triple 675 and Trident 660, the 798cc engine feels entirely new. Triumph revamped it with fresh cams, a redesigned cylinder head, narrower valves, larger 78mm pistons, a longer 55.7mm stroke, and a unique crank, delivering a distinct character. The triple has a linear torque curve, pulling cleanly from just above idle with plenty of push as it heads for the rev limiter at 11,500 rpm. Torque peaks at 62 ft-lbs at a lofty 8500 rpm, though there’s no shortage anywhere in the powerband. Take it up to 10,750 rpm, and you’re rewarded with 113 horsepower for your trouble.
- Three modes—Sport, Road, Rain—give you the flexibility you need. If you see the 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 as a sport bike, you can put it in Sport mode and let the triple sing. Touring and commuting riders will find that all the power is there in Road mode; it’s just doled out a bit more slowly and smoothly. Rain mode cranks up the traction control and softens the throttle response, as I discovered in a Portuguese downpour. That adaptability shines across all modes. In the real world of riding, you simply turn the throttle and get the response you expect, no matter the setting. A superb quickshifter for the six-speed transmission encourages aggressive riding while still behaving impeccably at less frenetic paces.
- The Tiger Sport 800’s electronics suite is robust without being overwhelming. Its six-axis IMU enables lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. Sport allows for limited wheelying with full frontal lofts available with the traction control disabled, though you have to make that change at a stop to satisfy the barristers. In aggressive riding in the dry, the traction control does its job unobtrusively, while behaving shockingly well in damp and wet conditions. Clearly, extensive effort was invested in the electronics to keep them simple to use and effective in practice.
- The electronics suite is managed through a hybrid TFT/LCD dash, a setup common on lower-spec Triumphs like the Tiger Sport 660. It’s clear and functional, with a 2.7-inch TFT and an LCD for extra info above it. However, switching between modes can be a weak spot, as it’s not always clear when the change has been accepted. Download the My Triumph Connectivity System app to your smartphone and pair it to the bike. You will get the usual suite of interactivity—phone, texts, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. Control comes via simple, intuitive switchgear with a dedicated left-thumb mode button—my favorite.
- The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 delivers as a sport bike. Certainly, with just 23.8 degrees of rake, a hair less than four inches of trail, and a 56-inch wheelbase, the Tiger Sport 800 is ready for the twisties. Yes, it weighs 471 pounds with the nearly five-gallon fuel tank topped off. However, you don’t feel the heft when underway—it’s nicely disguised by the peppy motor and sporting geometry.
- The chassis is flickable yet stable, diving into corners with neutral precision and holding lines with confidence. This chassis begs to be pushed, thanks to the friendly upright ergonomics and the wind-slicing fairing. Inarguably, the handling is naked bike rather than adventure bike. As you test its limits, the motorcycle stays remarkably composed. The 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tires give the 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 a handling edge over competitive adventure-style bikes with a 19-inch front wheel. Even in the pouring rain, the Road 5s never complained or hinted at insecurity, and I say that as a Southern California native with limited riding time in the wet. Of course, it makes sense that the British build motorcycles ready for inclement weather.
- Showa supplies the almost fully adjustable suspension, which has a 5.9-inch flow at each end. You get a fully adjustable inverted 41mm fork with compression and damping action separated, though the spring-preload is fixed. The shock lacks only compression damping and the hydraulic spring-preload adjuster makes it easy to compensate the ride height for luggage and a passenger.
- On Portugal’s varied roads at various tempos, the suspension impressed. The Showa units suck up bumps and potholes with ease, keeping the ride smooth during long hauls. At the same time, you get enough feedback to rail through corners, and there’s no wallowing. For enthusiasts who love to tinker, the adjustability is sufficient to dial in a personalized setup. However, the most persnickety among us will rightfully gripe about the lack of spring-preload adjustment in the fork. Again, for my 170-pound weight and skill level—intermediate or so—it is fine.
- Triumph-branded J.Juan calipers handle deceleration with authority. The front features radial-mount four-piston calipers and 310mm discs with steel-braided lines for strong, progressive stopping power, backed by cornering-aware ABS. On the rear, J.Juan’s 255mm disc offers excellent feel, making it easy to tap into when needing to slow down right now.
- While it’s easy to think of the Sport as purely a sport bike, don’t overlook its Tiger-associated touring capabilities. The adventure-style ergonomics—upright, roomy, and balanced—make it a natural for long days in the saddle. The 32.7-inch seat height is approachable with a slim midsection, letting you sit in the bike rather than on it for easier low-speed control. The bar-bend is just right, with the grips falling naturally to hand. You’re not reaching out, up, or away to the grips, even though there’s plenty of room. The footpegs give my 30.5-inch inseam plenty of room, and the foot controls are where I expect them to be. The seat lets me move around to eke out those extra miles before needing to stop and stretch my legs.
- Fairings have been underrated on upright sport bikes. While naked bikes get all the hype, fairings on upright sport bikes like the Tiger Sport 800 make long rides far more enjoyable and practical. The windshield offers no-tools adjustability via a handle. We can’t recommend you do it on the fly, even though I did. Riding in torrential rain, the fairing helped my Alpinestars gear keep me dry. Bonus points are awarded to the two side shields, which are removable for summer riding. When it isn’t bucketing down, the fairing reduces physical and mental fatigue, as you aren’t being pushed, and the ride is quieter. God save the faired sport bike!
- Triumph prepped my Tiger Sport 800 test bike for touring—almost. It was equipped with heated grips ($250) and handguards ($136), and my hands greatly appreciated both of them, as it was wet and temperatures dropped into the 40s. However, the bike did not have bags, so a true touring test is still on the horizon. The panniers run $640 a pair with the mounting nicely integrated into the frame and bodywork. A top box runs $432 for added storage and passenger back support.
- You can cruise all day at speeds poking triple digits without drama, so touring will be a constant enticement. The Tiger Sport 800 blurs lines between rider types. Sportbike enthusiasts will quickly catch the sport-touring bug, drawn to its casual comfort. Likewise, sport-touring riders will feel the urge to push harder in the twisties with Sport mode engaged. Both will be tempted to use the bike as a commuter, as it’s comfortable at any speed, and agile enough to deal with traffic and lane-splitting. Should it rain, no problem. I was doing 90 mph on the highway with the wind blowing the rain sideways, and the 800 was unperturbed even as the local cage-bound Farenses were questioning my sanity.
- The 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 nails the do-it-all motorcycle concept, blending sharp looks, smooth performance, and impressive versatility. With so many ways to enjoy it, this bike might just cull your garage herd. In an ever-shifting landscape of motorcycle design, the Tiger proves the all-rounder is alive and well. At $12,495 MSRP, it’s priced competitively with the BMW F 900 XR, KTM 890 SMT, and Yamaha Tracer 9, with its British flair making a compelling case.
Photography by Gareth Harford and Chippy Wood
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai XD-5
- Communications: Cardo Packtalk Pro
- Jacket and pants: Alpinestars AMT-10R Drystar XF
- Back protection: Alpinestars Nucleon Kr-Celli
- Gloves: Alpinestars Hyde XT Drystar XF
- Baselayers: Fly Racing Heavyweight
- Socks: Hollow Boot
- Boots: Alpinestars RT-8 Gore-Tex
2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 798cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 55.7mm
- Maximum power: 113 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 62 ft-lbs @ 8500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire Bosch Multiport EFI
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel perimeter frame w/ pressed-steel swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Damping-adjustable Showa separate-function inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and remote-spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ single-piston sliding caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.0 inches
- Rake: 23.8 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 60 mpg
- Curb weight: 472 pounds
COLORS
- Graphite / Sapphire Black
- Sapphire Black (+$125)
- Cosmic Yellow (+$125)
- Caspian Blue / Phantom Black (+$125)
2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Price: $12,495 MSRP ($12,881, as tested)