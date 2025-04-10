2025 Philadelphia Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips: 9 Fast Facts

The mudder last week in Foxborough was epic to watch. It also wreaked havoc for RMFantasySX fantasy supercross players. Out of 127 points, the winner for the week scored just 80 points. There were plenty of top-five anomalies, and the results showed that. It could be tricky on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, so all we can do is make our best educated guesses for our 2025 Philadelphia Supercross fantasy picks and tips.
- Your fantasy supercross picks will be decided by what the weather will be and how much you think it will impact the results. Although much is made of mud races and “specialists”, the results haven’t borne that out—until last week in Foxborough. Although Aaron Plessinger has long been considered a mud guy, it wasn’t until last week that he won his first 450SX-class mud race. In contrast, Shane McElrath’s mud prowess has been underrated. He finished in P4 in the epic mud in San Francisco last year, and now McElrath has a P2 in Foxborough to cement that reputation—it’s real. On the flip side, Chase Sexton won last year in the San Francisco mud, but was a P6 finisher last week. Predicting Philadelphia will be an art, not a science.
- It will rain on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. Wunderground predicts 0.67 inches on Friday, though expect riding on Press Day to be canceled. It will also be raining early Saturday morning. However, the chance of rain for practice is 34 percent, and it drops down to 22 percent when the racing starts at 3 p.m. local time. While the track could be sloppy, the predicted Saturday rainfall total is just 0.13 inches—don’t look for the quagmire we saw in Foxborough. Considering the prediction, I will discount the rain effect on the results we get at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. Amazingly, the weather predicted two days later is no rain and a high of 70 degrees, compared with 46 degrees on Saturday.
- Cooper Webb should return to his winning ways. His incredible last-lap dash from P6 to P3 at Foxborough is a huge boost. Webb has four wins and six podiums in the last seven rounds, so he is the favorite to finish on top in Philly.
- Although he finished outside the top five for the first time since round two in San Diego, Chase Sexton should be highly competitive on Saturday. While a win isn’t out of the question, Webb is on a tear, and Sexton is just hanging on with only one win since round 4 in Glendale. His riding is still good enough to place Sexton in P2.
- Aaron Plessinger has become a podium regular. Plessinger has four podiums in the last five rounds. Three of them were P3 finishes, plus last week’s victory. With a drier track, expect Plessinger to slot back into P3.
- Despite various injuries, Ken Roczen refuses to ride like he’s hurt. Roczen has gone 5-4-4 over the last three rounds. Those numbers insist that he get the nod for P4 this week.
- No one has stepped up to seize the P5 slot. Over the last seven rounds, seven riders have finished in P6. Of the riders not mentioned yet, Justin Cooper has the most top-five finishes—5 in 12 rounds. The bad news is that those five finishes came in a row in rounds 5 through 9. Still, I can’t do better than Cooper for P5. Alternatives include Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart. If you think mud is inevitable, add McElrath to your mix. I still have Cooper down as the rider most likely to take P5.
- The Wild Card is P14, so consulting a Ouija Board is as good a method as any. Let’s forget last week’s results, as the mud mixed things up too much. Options include McElrath (P14 in Seattle), Kyle Chisholm (P13 in Seattle), and Christian Craig (P15 in Seattle). However, I’m going with someone else. Tossing out last week’s result, Jerry Robin was on a 15-14-18-18-15-17 run. That’s good enough for me to go with Robin as the Wild Card, with Chisholm as my #2 choice.
- They’ll be racing in the daylight in Philadelphia. West Coast fans will have to set an alarm to watch Race Day Live. Consult our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
2025 Philadelphia Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Aaron Plessinger
- Ken Roczen
- Justin Cooper
Wild Card P14: Jerry Robin
Photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 256 points (4 Wins, 9 Podiums, 11 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 241 (3W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 220 (1W, 6P, 10 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 187 (1P, 5 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 186 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 173 (2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 170 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 137 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 126 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 120 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 92
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 88
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 84
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 80
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 48
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 27
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 22
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 14
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 13
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3