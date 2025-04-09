2026 Beta Alp 4.0 First Look: 10 Urban Dual-Sport Fast Facts

We told you about the 2026 Beta Alp X last week—an urban adventure motorcycle with a distinctive appearance. Now it’s time to tell you about the close sibling of the X—the 2026 Beta Alp 4.0. Think of the new 4.0 as an urban dual-sport alternative to the adventure configuration offered by the X. Now that you know the basics, we can dig deeper into the new Alp 4.0 from Beta.
- The 2026 Beta Alp 4.0 brings off-road panache to urban streets and rural roads. It brings distinctive Italian styling and a unique set of features to the marketplace. The 4.0 is the fourth generation of the Beta Alp, which started out as a budget trials bike in the 1990s with some trail-bike capabilities—a reinterpretation of the legendary Bultaco Alpina dirt bikes. You can see the vestige of the original Alp in the trials-style low front fender, which is not common on modern dirt and dual-sport bikes.
- With 21- and 18-inch wire-spoke wheels, the Alp 4.0 is ready to roll over off-road obstacles. Budget-minded Vee Rubber VRM-147 knobby tires from Thailand are mounted on the rims. Its sibling, the X urban-adventure version, has 19-/17-inch wheels and ADV-style rubber.
- The suspension is dual-sport-lite. Travel is less than eight inches at each end, and the fork is conventional rather than inverted. With those numbers, the Alp 4.0 is set up for casual trail riding rather than aggressive off-roading. The suspension fits in with the urban dual-sport concept where a lower seat height is desirable, and is the same suspension found on the X.
- The 34.0-inch seat height of the Alp 4.0 is at the lower end of dual sport bikes. For example, it’s 0.7 inches lower than the Honda CRF300L and 1.3 inches higher than the low-seat CRF300LS. The seat height of the latest Beta 350 RR-S, a dirt bike with street-legal accouterments, is 36.8 inches.
- The motor that powers the 2026 Beta Alp 4.0 is a modern design with liquid cooling and EFI. It is a short-stroke DOHC configuration with an 84.5mm bore matched to a 62mm stroke that displaces 348cc. Beta claims a 35-horsepower peak output without mentioning an engine speed. There are two power modes—Road and Off Road. A six-speed transmission works with a traditional wet multidisc clutch and O-ring chain to get the power to the rear wheel.
- Ground clearance is 10.6 inches, but you’ll want to keep the Alp 4.0 out of the rocks. Instead of a skid plate under the motor, there’s a mid-muffler, so pick your off-road excursions carefully.
- The frame is a perimeter steel design. With the 2.9-gallon fuel tank topped off, it hits the scale at 326 pounds. That’s about the same as a couple of larger-displacement dual-sport bikes—the Suzuki DR650S (324 pounds) and KTM 690 Enduro R (335 pounds).
- Braking is designed for street speeds. A large 290mm front disc is deployed with a Nissin caliper. At 220mm, the rear disc is standard issue and has a Beta-branded caliper. ABS is by Bosch and defeatable.
- The Alp 4.0 gets a TFT dash. Readouts include speed, gear position, fuel gauge, range, and time. Plus, there’s a bar tachometer. The dash fits above an LED headlight with an angular plastic nacelle.
- The 2026 Beta Alp 4.0 has a list price of $6499. That’s identical to its Alp X sibling. The 4.0 is available with white or red plastic. Dealers will be stocking the bike in June.
2026 Beta Alp 4.0 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 348cc
- Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 62mm
- Maximum power: 35 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 12.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multidisc
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Perimeter-style steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 7.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.7 inches
- Tires: Vee Rubber VRM-147
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 290mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ caliper
- ABS: Bosch; defeatable
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Seat height: 34.0 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
- Footpeg height: 14.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 326 pounds
- Colors: Red; white
2026 Beta Alp 4.0 Price: $6499 MSRP