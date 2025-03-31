2026 Beta Alp X First Look: 9 Fast Facts for Urban Adventure

The idea of urban adventure motorcycles is starting to catch on. While dual-sport bikes have a long history of success in urban and suburban settings, borrowing from the adventure discipline is a way to make the genre more approachable to new and experienced riders. We’ve seen the BMW G 310 GS ($5695), KTM 390 Adventure X ($5899), Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ($6199), and Triumph Scrambler 400 X ($5595)—all with the ADV-defining 19-/17-inch wheelset. Now, we have the 2026 Beta Alp X with a $6499 price tag as a higher-priced alternative. Let’s see what you get.
- We’ll let Beta set the table for the 2026 Beta Alp X: “Urban-focused but capable of tough trail riding, ideal for populated areas with mixed terrain.”
- The 2026 Beta Alp X is a lightweight. It tips the scales at 331 pounds with its 2.9-gallon fuel tank filled. That’s lighter than the BMW (55 pounds), KTM (48 pounds), Kawasaki (54 pounds), and Triumph (64 pounds).
- A 348cc single powers the 2026 Beta Alp X. It’s a short-stroke, DOHC design fed by a 44mm throttle body. Beta claims that the motor’s peak output is 35 horsepower. There are two power modes—Off-Road and Road—with a dedicated switch on the left handlebar.
- A six-speed transmission is matched with a traditional clutch. There’s nothing fancy like a quickshifter, hydraulic actuation, or a single diaphragm spring.
- A steel perimeter frame makes up the basics of the chassis. The subframe is a bolt-on design for easy replacement.
- Suspension travel is over seven inches at each end of the 2026 Beta Alp X. The traditional fork has 43mm tubes, 7.3 inches of travel, and is non-adjustable. You can adjust the spring preload for the shock, and there’s linkage connecting the shock to the swingarm. Rear wheel travel is 7.4 inches. The seat height is a manageable 33.6 inches, and ground clearance measures 10.2 inches.
- Braking for the 2026 Beta Alp X is handled by Nissin and Beta calipers. The front 290mm disc gets a Nissin caliper, while a Beta-branded caliper slows down the 240mm rear disc. Bosch ABS is standard, and it can be turned off at the push of a button on the left switchgear. You can keep track of it all on a TFT dash.
- The 19-/17-inch wheelset is shod with Shinko Adventure Trail tires. These are a block-style knobby design that Shinko describes as 40 percent road and 60 percent off-road.
- Expect the 2026 Beta Alp X at your local dealer this June. You’ll be able to choose between dark gray and light gray. We will have a test of the X before that, so watch for it.
2026 Beta Alp X Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 348cc
- Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 62mm
- Maximum power: 35 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 12.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Perimeter-style steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 7.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.7 inches
- Tires: Shinko Adventure Trail
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 17
- Front brake: 290mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Seat height: 33.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
- Footpeg height: 14.6 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Curb weight: 331 pounds
- Colors: Dark gray; light gray
2026 Beta Alp X Price: $6499 MSRP