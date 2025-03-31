2026 Beta Alp X First Look: 9 Fast Facts for Urban Adventure

Don Williams
The idea of urban adventure motorcycles is starting to catch on. While dual-sport bikes have a long history of success in urban and suburban settings, borrowing from the adventure discipline is a way to make the genre more approachable to new and experienced riders. We’ve seen the BMW G 310 GS ($5695), KTM 390 Adventure X ($5899), Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ($6199), and Triumph Scrambler 400 X ($5595)—all with the ADV-defining 19-/17-inch wheelset. Now, we have the 2026 Beta Alp X with a $6499 price tag as a higher-priced alternative. Let’s see what you get.

2026 Beta Alp X First Look: Price

  1. We’ll let Beta set the table for the 2026 Beta Alp X: “Urban-focused but capable of tough trail riding, ideal for populated areas with mixed terrain.”

2026 Beta Alp X First Look: MSRP

  1. The 2026 Beta Alp X is a lightweight. It tips the scales at 331 pounds with its 2.9-gallon fuel tank filled. That’s lighter than the BMW (55 pounds), KTM (48 pounds), Kawasaki (54 pounds), and Triumph (64 pounds).

  1. A 348cc single powers the 2026 Beta Alp X. It’s a short-stroke, DOHC design fed by a 44mm throttle body. Beta claims that the motor’s peak output is 35 horsepower. There are two power modes—Off-Road and Road—with a dedicated switch on the left handlebar.

2026 Beta Alp X First Look: Urban Adventure motorcycle

  1. A six-speed transmission is matched with a traditional clutch. There’s nothing fancy like a quickshifter, hydraulic actuation, or a single diaphragm spring.

  1. A steel perimeter frame makes up the basics of the chassis. The subframe is a bolt-on design for easy replacement.

  1. Suspension travel is over seven inches at each end of the 2026 Beta Alp X. The traditional fork has 43mm tubes, 7.3 inches of travel, and is non-adjustable. You can adjust the spring preload for the shock, and there’s linkage connecting the shock to the swingarm. Rear wheel travel is 7.4 inches. The seat height is a manageable 33.6 inches, and ground clearance measures 10.2 inches.

  1. Braking for the 2026 Beta Alp X is handled by Nissin and Beta calipers. The front 290mm disc gets a Nissin caliper, while a Beta-branded caliper slows down the 240mm rear disc. Bosch ABS is standard, and it can be turned off at the push of a button on the left switchgear. You can keep track of it all on a TFT dash.

  1. The 19-/17-inch wheelset is shod with Shinko Adventure Trail tires. These are a block-style knobby design that Shinko describes as 40 percent road and 60 percent off-road.

  1. Expect the 2026 Beta Alp X at your local dealer this June. You’ll be able to choose between dark gray and light gray. We will have a test of the X before that, so watch for it.

2026 Beta Alp X Specs

ENGINE 

  • Type: Four-stroke single
  • Displacement: 348cc
  • Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 62mm
  • Maximum power: 35 horsepower
  • Compression ratio: 12.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc
  • Final drive: O-ring chain 

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Perimeter-style steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 7.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.7 inches
  • Tires: Shinko Adventure Trail
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 17
  • Front brake: 290mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ caliper 

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Seat height: 33.6 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.2 inches
  • Footpeg height: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.9 gallons
  • Curb weight: 331 pounds
  • Colors: Dark gray; light gray

2026 Beta Alp X Price: $6499 MSRP

