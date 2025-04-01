Ruroc EOX Burger Bandit Helmet First Look: April Fool’s?

Being an ace investigative reporter means you’ve got to stay sharp—constantly dodging curveballs and sniffing out the truth. So, when this email from Echos’ Dempsey Buckley dropped into my inbox yesterday, I didn’t just glance at it and sip my Diet Coke. I checked my calendar twice.

Hi Don,

Ruroc is flipping out with their latest creation! Tomorrow, the EOX Burger Bandit drops – a fresh new lid with the secret sauce for the ultimate protection (awarded 4 stars by SHARP) and redefines ‘fast food’ on the track.

Please let me know if you have any questions! See full media kit here.

Cheers,

Dempsey Buckley

Hmmmm, it’s March 31. Nothing special about that.

Hey, wait a minute! Unless my calculations are completely off, that means tomorrow is April 1. And if it’s April 1, then that also means it’s April Fool’s Day. Could this EOX Burger Bandit helmet be an April Fool’s Day prank? Anything’s possible, right?

On the other hand, Ruroc is known for its wild helmet graphics. They have helmets with Star Wars, Avengers, and DC-related graphics, so anything’s possible. Maybe, just maybe, someone at Ruroc decided that April 1 was a good day to send out a legitimate press release for an outlandish product you can actually buy.

Well, close!

The Ruroc Burger Bandit EOX helmet is for real—really. No foolin’, April 1 or otherwise.

However, the catch is that you can’t buy the Burger Bandit EOX, no matter how fast you whip out your credit card. There is exactly one example available to the public. Ruroc is giving it away via a free raffle. All you have to do is go to this link on the Ruroc website, enter your email address, click on the box that says “I consent to notifications, alerts and Ruroc marketing”, and cross your fingers.

You don’t have long to enter, as the Ruroc Burger Bandit EOX helmet raffle ends on April 3 at 15:00 GMT (8 a.m. PDT).

Oh, and this isn’t some flimsy prop you’d stick on a shelf. The EOX Burger Bandit is a full-on, road-ready motorcycle helmet—DOT and ECE 22.06 certified, with carbon fiber, nylon, fiberglass, and Kevlar shell. Want to upgrade? You can outfit it with Ruroc’s Shockwave Bluetooth ($219) or the Cardo-compatible Shockwave Mesh ($429) intercom systems. It’s the real deal—just don’t try ordering it with a side of fries.