2026 BMW R 12 G/S First Look: 10 Fast Facts for Retro Adventure

The BMW R 12 lineup is expanding for 2026 with a retro-style G/S version that taps into nostalgia for the iconic 1980 R 80 G/S—the original adventure bike. Although BMW took this tack with the Urban G/S variant of the R nineT, the 2026 BMW R 12 G/S looks to be more of a legitimate off-roadable motorcycle than the Urban G/S it belatedly replaces.
“With the new BMW R 12 G/S, BMW Motorrad is offering a classic enduro for puristic off-road fun,” Mark Lederer, Head of Boxer Series, explains. “The abbreviation borrowed from the legendary R 80 G/S stands for Gelände/Straße [off-road/street] and signals that the new member of the BMW R 12 family masters both equally. We know that numerous fans have been eagerly waiting for this motorcycle.”
There’s quite a bit to talk about, including an Enduro Package Pro version, so get comfortable, and we’ll dig in.
- The 2026 BMW R 12 G/S has the same R 12 motor that has found success in earlier implementations. We liked it in the R 12 and the R 12 nineT, and the boxer’s power characteristics should work in a retro G/S application. It puts out 85 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. A thousand rpm later, 109 horsepower is on tap. An upswept muffler does its best to stay out of trouble. A quickshifter is optional for the six-speed transmission.
- The Enduro Package Pro sets up the G/S for the dirt via the Enduro Pro ride mode. Throttle response is similar to the Road mode, while traction control is less intrusive. The influence of ABS on the front wheel is reduced, and eliminated on the rear wheel. The Enduro Pro ride mode adds to the standard Enduro, Road, and Rain modes.
- Here’s what BMW’s Boxer Series Project Manager Norbert Rebholz has to say about the motor on the G/S: “With the air/oil-cooled boxer engine from the R 12 family, the new BMW R 12 G/S has an ideal enduro drive for ambitious off-road fun. Its ample torque and the Enduro and Enduro Pro riding modes, which are fully tailored to off-road use, make it a perfect partner for dedicated off-road riding.”
- Fully adjustable long-travel suspension comes to the R 12 platform. The 45mm inverted fork is fully adjustable and has 8.3 inches of travel. The Paralever shock allows for 7.9 inches of rear wheel travel. Those are ADV-range numbers.
- Two wheelsets are available for the 2026 BMW R 12 G/S, and both are wire-spoke. The standard version has a 21-/17-inch combo, while the Enduro Package Pro uses an 18-inch rear wheel so owners can fit a broad range of off-road tires. The 18-inch rear wheel also adds 0.6 inches of ground clearance, tightens up the rake 0.1 degrees, increases trail by 0.02 inches, extends the wheelbase by 0.2 inches, and lifts the seat by a half-inch. An optional Rallye seat can add another 0.6 inches to the seat height for those wanting a better view of the road and more legroom. The standard G/S has a seat height of 33.9 inches, so it’s all up from there.
- The front wheel gets 310mm discs. The two-piston Brembo calipers are radially mounted. The 265mm rear disk works with a two-piston Brembo caliper.
- BMW worked over the frame for off-road ergonomics. The steering head is moved forward and up. The aluminum handlebar is also adjustable for riders who want optimal ergonomics for the kind of riding they’ll be doing. A steering damper is standard.
- There are two versions of the 2026 BMW R 12 G/S. The standard version has Night Black Matte paint, a black frame, gold fork legs, a black seat, and G/S graphics on the side cover. An alternate standard version is Light White paint and a red seat, with added G/S graphics deployed. The Option 719 Aragonit edition is striking, with Sand Rover Matte / Racing Red Matte / Mineral Grey paint, a red frame, black fork legs, a Black / Sand Rover / Red seat, various Option 719 goodies, and plenty of G/S branding.
- Two Packages are available. The Premium Package adds a quickshifter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring (defeatable in Enduro modes), Headlight Pro, and heated grips. Enduro Package Pro consists of the Enduro Pro ride mode, 18-inch rear wheel, off-road tires, spiked off-road footpegs, serrated off-road brake pedal, a larger skidplate, handlebar risers, hand protection, and a longer kickstand.
- Pricing for the 2026 BMW R 12 G/S starts at $16,395. You have time to decide which version of the G/S is right for you and what optional goodies you want to add, as it won’t be available before late September.
2026 BMW R 12 G/S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 85 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Top speed: 124+ mph
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry; hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis w/ bolt-on rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 45mm fork; 8.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable BMW Paralever progressive-damping shock; 7.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.00 (Enduro Package Pro: 18 x 4.00)
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17 (Enduro Package Pro: 150/70 x 18)
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.2 inches (Enduro Package Pro: 62.4 inches)
- Rake: 26.9 degrees (Enduro Package Pro: 26.8 degrees)Trail: 4.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.4 inches (Enduro Package Pro: 10.0 inches)
- Seat height: 33.9 inches (Enduro Package Pro: 34.4 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 505 poundsCOLORS
- Standard: Night Black Matte
- Optional: Light White
- Option 719 Aragonit: Sand Rover Matte / Racing Red Matte / Mineral Grey Metallic Matte
2026 BMW R 12 G/S Price: from $16,395 MSRP