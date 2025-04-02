2025 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips: 6 Fast Facts

This episode is brought to you by Schuberth helmets.

In our first segment, Don Williams asks Kelly Callan about her recent visit to the Aprilia factory in Noale, Italy, and her ride on the all-new 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457. This upright, naked, sporting motorcycle sounds like major fun, and it’s also priced just right too.

Our guest this episode is award-winning stuntman, Rick English. Despite his humility and modesty, Rick has an astonishing list of movies where he’s ridden and crashed motorcycles, including Mission Impossible 5, Batman, Kingsman, Deadpool, and Inception. More recently he’s worked on Netflix movies The Union, and Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Teejay Adams chats with Rick about what it’s like to work with stars like Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, and so many more. Rick gives a special shout-out to Knox Armor that he uses to protect himself when he knows he’s going to hit the ground hard. You can also follow him on X @Rick_English.

