2025 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Picks and Tips: 6 Fast Facts

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series settles into the northeast for April. Getting the ball rolling is a return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The battle for the Supercross title is as fierce as the combat in RMFantasySMX leagues. Picking a top-five is more challenging than ever, but that’s not going to stop us from providing you with 2025 Foxborough Supercross fantasy picks and tips.
- When it comes to picking a winner, you can flip a coin between championship leader Cooper Webb and his main rival Chase Sexton. Both riders are strong down the stretch, so you can take that out of the equation. Only Webb has back-to-back wins this year, so winning two in a row is not easy. Likely, it will come down to who gets the best start and who doesn’t make mistakes. Given the dearth of back-to-back wins this year, I’m going with Sexton to win and Webb to settle for P2. If you decide to swap them, I won’t blame you one bit.
- With Ken Roczen’s shoulder injured, Aaron Plessinger becomes the go-to guy to complete the podium. Known as The Cowboy, Plessinger is on a 3-5-3-3 run, solidifying him as my pick for P3.
- Even with the damaged ligaments in his shoulder, Ken Roczen remains a reliable top-five pick. Since his Daytona win, Roczen has gone 7-5-4, despite the injury. So, while Roczen’s condition makes a podium unlikely, he has demonstrated the grit to earn a P4 pick.
- There have been six different P5 finishers in the last six rounds, so filling that final top-five spot is not easy. Three have already been picked for higher spots, so that leaves us with Dylan Ferrandis (last week in Seattle), Justin Hill (Arlington, round 7), and Justin Cooper (Detroit, round 6). Also worthy of consideration is Malcolm Stewart, who has been one spot off P5 in three of the last six rounds. Of these riders, Cooper has the most top-five finishes this year, cracking it five times. Stewart is next with three top-fives. Cooper has also been in P6 the last two rounds, so he’s right there, making Cooper my P5 choice.
- It’s a P9 Wild Card, and there are several candidates. Justin Barcia is on a 9-8 run, which is matched by Benny Bloss going 10-9. Hill has gone 7-9-11-10 in the last four rounds. Outliers include Shane McElrath (9-12-13-11-10-8-14) and Ferrandis (8-8-12-8-13-5). Really, it’s between Barcia and Bloss. Barcia knows the top 10 better, so Barcia is it for the Wild Card.
- It will be cold, and probably wet, at Foxborough on Saturday night. The predicted temperature for the first gate drop is 42 degrees, and there’s a 72 percent chance of rain, per Weather Underground. I don’t think it will impact the top five. The top riders usually do excel, regardless of conditions. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details, as this will be worth watching.
2025 Foxborough Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Aaron Plessinger
- Ken Roczen
- Justin Cooper
Wild Card P9: Justin Barcia
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 236 points (4 Wins, 8 Podiums, 10 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 225 (3W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 202 (1W, 6P, 9 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 177 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 176 (1P, 5 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 156 (1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 145 (3P, 4 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 137 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 108 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 104
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 90
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 80
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 73
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 70
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 47
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 20
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 17
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 11
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 4
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3