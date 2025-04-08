2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: 14 Fast Facts From Veneto

For those of us who like an aggressive ride through city streets and a feisty romp into the local canyons, the new 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 is right up our urban alley. It’s the upright naked sibling to the faired RS 457 sportbike, though the family resemblance may not be evident because the Tuono doesn’t share the same face as its badass sibling. However, the motor, suspension components, and electronics are identical.
Presented in a friendlier ergonomic package with a broader appeal than the RS, the Tuono 457 can be an inspiring commuter that kickstarts your adrenaline on the way to the office and takes on the role of your weekend playbike. This entry-level Tuono 457 joins an expanding class of smaller displacement street fighters targeting younger and returning riders.
- The 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 is built around the same sport-focused 457cc parallel twin as the RS. The DOHC engine has the same tune, putting out 48 horsepower at 9400 rpm, with a 32 ft-lb torque peak at 6700 rpm. Add in the 10,500 rpm redline and you have a successful recipe for good scrappy fun. The one tweak to the mix is an extra tooth in the rear sprocket to lower the gearing, befitting the Tuono’s around-town focus. While the RS likes to show its heels, the Tuono encourages the kind of horseplay that could be described as less-than-legal.
- The ride-by-wire throttle enables three ride modes, each tuned for power and torque delivery, with complementary traction control on the Tuono 457. You can choose between Sport, Eco, and Rain on the fly from a dedicated mode button on the right handlebar. It engages instantly, and I dutifully cycled through them all. Quickly, I found it hard to resist the allure of Sport mode, as the throttle response is the most immediate. Eco is by no means slow, and the slightly restrained response helps keep a rein on the impulse to ride impolitely—a frequent temptation on the Tuono.
- While traction control levels are configured to the ride modes, feel free to adjust to your liking. Keeping things simple for less-experienced rides, Aprilia tuned the three levels of TC intervention to the three ride modes, with the least invasive matched to Sport mode. It is easy to override the preset settings while riding—no digging through the menu is required. You can also completely disengage the traction control, though only with the engine off—not just the bike stopped. I didn’t feel any difference between the TC levels on the street; the story might be different on the track, as this is a carryover feature from the RS.
- Although the motor will spin up to five figures, you will want to shift sooner to tap into the meat of the torque. After about 8000 rpm, the power output flattens, and acceleration-producing torque diminishes. The overrev is nice to have when you need to make a quick move and don’t want to interrupt proceedings with a change of gears. However, shift up at 8k for normal sport riding and feel the surge.
- The six-speed gearbox shifts smoothly, and adding the optional quickshifter ramps up the fun factor. The Tuono’s meaty mid-range and quick-revving personality already had me viewing every gap in slower-moving town traffic as an opportunity for a quick overtake. Add on the $215 quickshifter, and the temptation to fully embrace the streetfighter image is hard to ignore. While the quickshifter isn’t particularly smooth up to 3rd gear, above that, it snicks between cogs seamlessly.
- The Tuono’s physically smaller size and weight are immensely appealing and confidence-inspiring. With the 31.5-inch seat height, I can get both feet comfortably flat with my 30.5-inch inseam, and the 385-pound curb weight keeps the bike from being a handful at a stop. The stepped seat and high tank profile create a secure slotted-in feeling on the compact Tuono 457, with enough room to push back against the pillion when getting low and sporty in the hills. Longer-inseam riders may find the rider triangle a bit tight. I would direct them to the 660.
- The upright, wider handlebar defines the Tuono 457, giving the rider comfort and leverage. You get the athletic footpeg position and a slight forward-leaning riding stance—body signals that cue my adrenals—yet the higher bar takes most of the load off my wrists. For longer rides and commutes, this will keep me fresher and make it easier to keep an eye on surrounding vehicles. Rubber inserts on the footpegs reduce vibrations through my boots.
- Despite its light 385-pound weight and aggressive 24.1 degrees of rake, the 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 is not nervous in corners or at high speeds. Setting up for cornering is intuitive, and the chassis is happy to hold its line. Exiting from corners is equally predictable, so new sport riders don’t need to approach the entry-level Tuono with trepidation. Even at speeds over 80 mph, the bike is settled—at least on the Italian backroads I tested it on. Things might be different at home on the rugged Golden State Freeway I ride to work.
- While the Tuono has a different audience than the RS, the firm suspension is identical. Around town at moderate speeds, you’ll be aware of rough transitions, but the riding position makes it easier to absorb the bumps, and the Tuono doesn’t get unsettled. As you get out of town, wick up the throttle, and hit the twisties, you’ll appreciate the taut tuning of the fork. The front end feels solid diving into turns and the athleticism of the bike is pure fun. There’s no tinkering with the damping, though you can adjust the fork and shock spring preload. That’s not a bad thing for newer riders who can easily make things worse.
- The Tuono 457’s braking package is well-paired to the bike. A 320mm disc, ByBre 4-piston radially mounted caliper, and steel-braided brake line combine to provide confidence for developing/sharpening your sport riding skills. There’s a good, progressive feel at the adjustable lever with no sharp initial bite to catch anyone out. A firm squeeze delivers convincing deceleration. The rear brake is a solid supplement and has good feel at the pedal. Dual-channel ABS is a welcome aid that is completely transparent. The system allows disengagement at the rear for those who want to slide the back end—another holdover from the RS.
- Indian-branded TVS Eurogrip supplies the Indian-built Tuono 457 with Protorq Extreme tires. The power output of the 385-pound bike doesn’t overtax the grip of the Tuono’s rubber for the expected rider. The tires are secure when let loose along some twisty asphalt in the rolling hills of Veneto, and I was able to test the Tuono’s ample cornering clearance with confidence. For those looking to up the edge grip, pickings are slim in the 150/55 configuration. You’ll have to fit a 150/60, which is what is run on the RS. That gives you a wide range of choices, including the Bridgestone Hypersport S22, Dunlop Sportmax Q5, Metzeler Sportec M9 RR, Michelin Power GP, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV.
- Use the switch cube on the left handlebar to navigate the Tuono’s five-inch TFT dash. Ride mode, traction control, and ABS status are displayed along the top of the screen, along with the gear indicator. The digital speedometer is front and center with a large font—good idea—with a bar tachometer sweeping across the screen above it. The dash is well laid out, and it’s easy to see what you need at a glance. Toggle through the screens to find the usual data minutia on trips, laps, and mileage. The switchgear is backlit, a welcome feature for riding after dark. Additionally, if you want to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth to the Tuono and take advantage of turn-by-turn navigation, voice-activated calls, and music, you can purchase Aprilia’s MIA system.
- Should you want to turn the Tuono 457 into a light-duty sport tourer, Aprilia is here to help. Finger through the accessory catalog, and you’ll find a tank bag, tail bag, hard panniers, and a comfort seat. The twin gets 57 mpg, so with the 3.4-gallon tank, you can easily ride 150 miles between gas stations.
- The 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 is a compelling addition to the entry-level naked sport bike segment. Price-wise, it slots between the Kawasaki Ninja 500 and the Honda CB500F. The Aprilia brings Italian exotica to the table, along with light weight, a peppy motor, and predictable handling for fun and frolic. Add in a solid electronics package and the Tuono 457 is an engaging motorcycle to develop your sport riding skills on in style. It hits the showroom floors next month with an MSRP of $6599 in your choice of Puma Gray or, my favorite, Piranha Red.
Action photography by Manuel Eletto and Tino Martino
Static photography by Kelly Callan, Manuel Eletto, and Marco Zamponi
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Signet-X w/ Pro Shade
- Jacket: Alpinestars Stella Dyno Leather
- Back protection: Alpinestars Nucleon Plasma
- Gloves: Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar Gloves
- Pants: Alpinestars Daisy V3 Riding Jeans
- Boots: Alpinestars Stella SMX-6 V3
2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 457cc
- Bore x stroke: 67 x 61.1mm
- Maximum power: 48 horsepower @ 9400 rpm
- Maximum torque: 32 ft-lbs @ 6700 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Intake: EFI w/ two 36mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Transmission: 6-speed (quickshifter optional)
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered, spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 17. X 4.5
- Tires: TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ radially mounted ByBre 4-piston caliper and steel-braided line
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ ByBre single-piston caliper and steel-braided line
- ABS: Two-channel standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.3 inches
- Rake: 24.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 57 mpg
- Curb weight: 385 pounds
- Colors: Piranha Red; Puma Gray
2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Price: $6599 MSRP