2025 Yamaha MT-03 First Look: 6 Fast Facts

The 2025 Yamaha MT-03 features some technical and cosmetic updates compared to last year’s edition without raising the MSRP a dime. Free updates always make us smile, so let’s take a look at what’s new on the entry-level naked upright sportbike from the land of tuning forks.
- The new clutch on the 2025 Yamaha MT-03 features assist and slipper functions. Some might argue that an assist feature isn’t strictly necessary on a 321cc parallel-twin. While that’s true, it’s still a fantastic addition for urban riders who do a lot of clutch work or those whose left-hand grip strength is lacking. The slipper function is excellent for experienced and new riders alike. New riders might inadvertently downshift too quickly, while seasoned sport riders might downshift too aggressively going into a corner. This great feature comes at no price increase over last year.
- To make the bike more accessible to shorter riders, the seat has been slimmed. Although the seat still sits 30.7 inches above the ground, it allows the rider’s legs a straighter shot to the pavement. The side covers have also been narrowed to complement the new seat.
- There’s a new LCD dash on the 2025 Yamaha MT-03, with new technology stuffed inside. Okay, so it’s not a TFT—you can’t get everything with the price holding firm. However, the new dash interacts with your phone via the free Y-Connect app. In addition to the motorcycle’s functions, the dash now lets you know when you have a text message, email, or phone call. Also, there’s a powered USB-A port.
- Yamaha redesigned the MT-03’s tail section. Along with new plastic, there’s also a new taillight.
- The features that made us enjoy the Yamaha MT-03 in the past are returning. In addition to the DOHC 321cc twin with a six-speed transmission, you get an inverted KYB fork, linkage-assisted shock, a 298mm front disc with a four-piston caliper, Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires, and 62 mpg.
- The 2025 Yamaha MT-03 should be at Yamaha dealers now. It’s up to you to choose between Team Yamaha Blue, Ice Storm, and Matte Stealth Black.
2025 Yamaha MT-03 Specifications
ENGINE
- Engine: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 321cc
- Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ dual 32mm Mikuni throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel diamond
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 37mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 17 x 2.75
- Rear: 17 x 4.00
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 62 mpg
- Curb weight: 373 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Ice Storm; Matte Stealth Black
2025 Yamaha MT-03 Price: $4999 MSRP