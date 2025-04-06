2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX First Look: 14 Fast Facts for Motocross

It has been a long time since Ducati has offered an off-road motorcycle. The 1974 Ducati R/T was the last dirt bike from Bologna. Now, 52 years later, Ducati is debuting its first purpose-built motocrosser—the 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX. Developed with input from nine-time World Champion Tony Cairoli and nine-time Italian Champion Alessandro Lupino, the bike introduces technology uncommon for motocross, including a Desmodromic engine and a sophisticated MotoGP-informed traction control system.
- The all-new Desmo450 MX stems from Ducati’s racing experience in MotoGP and Superbike. The bike’s development began 18 months ago, driven by a mix of internal off-road enthusiasts and a strategic decision to expand beyond road bikes. “Ducati generates resources and saw an opportunity to grow into a new segment,” said CEO Claudio Domenicali, pointing to the company’s racing-production synergy.
- At the heart of the Desmo450 MX is a 450cc single-cylinder engine with desmodromic valve actuation. While sportbike enthusiasts may be familiar with a desmodromic system, many dirt bike riders are not. In a conventional engine, a camshaft lobe pushes a valve open via a rocker arm or lifter, and a spring forces it closed as the lobe rotates away. In a desmodromic system, the camshaft has two lobes per valve—one to open it and another to close it. These lobes act on a rocker arm assembly with separate arms for each motion. The closing rocker is linked to the valve stem via a collar or clip, pulling it shut with precise timing. The big difference—no springs, so there can be no valve float at high rpm.
- Using rockers to both open and close valves reduces energy loss, and higher revs are possible. According to Ducati, the Demso450 delivers 63.5 horsepower at 9400 rpm and 39.5 ft-lbs of torque at 7500 rpm. From 4200 rpm up, at least 70 percent of the peak torque is available. The result is strong low-end power for corner exits and linear acceleration, which Ducati says makes the bike less physically demanding.
- The valves and radiators are also noteworthy. The 40mm intake valves are titanium, and the 33mm exhaust valves are sodium-filled steel, which improves heat management. The Demso450’s rhomboid-shaped radiators are claimed to have 6.5 percent more cooling surface area than standard designs.
- The 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX has a sophisticated electronics package, though you will have to pay extra to fully use them. There are two preset modes that are rider-configurable, if you have the accessory X-Link app, which connects via Wi-Fi. The X-Link gives you adjustability for power delivery (two levels), traction control (four levels, plus off), and engine braking (two levels). Also, there’s an up-only quickshifter for the five-speed transmission, and a launch control mode. If the bike falls over, the engine automatically shuts off.
- The traction control system is more complex than we’re used to seeing on motocross bikes. It draws from Ducati’s experience in MotoGP and WorldSBK. The traction control system measures and controls the amount of rear wheel slip using sensors and vehicle dynamics data. It integrates data from an IMU (inertial measurement unit) to assess the bike’s dynamic behavior, including slip, lean angle, and acceleration. This allows for precise, real-time adjustments based on the loss of grip, rather than just reacting to predefined thresholds. The system intervenes by modulating engine power through ignition timing adjustments. The rider can momentarily turn the system off on the fly, with it automatically reengaging when needed.
- Ducati claims a wet weight of 242 pounds for the Desmo450 MX, with its 1.9-gallon fuel tank filled. The perimeter frame is aluminum and weighs 19.7 pounds. According to Ducati, it has just 11 pieces—cast, forged, and extruded— compared to roughly twice that in rival bikes, and prioritizes rigidity and simplicity.
- The fully adjustable suspension comes from Showa. A 49mm spring fork with Kashima coating is matched with a linkage-assisted shock.
- Brembo supplies the calipers and Galfer the discs. A two-piston front caliper with a 260 mm disc works the front, along with a single-piston caliper grasping the rear 240 mm disc.
- Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires wrap around 21-inch and 19-inch Takasago Excel rims. The front is a 80/100, with the rear a 110/90.
- Development of the 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX leaned on real-world racing. Alessandro Lupino won the MX1 Italian Championship in its debut race, and riders Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini took the Holeshot award at the 2024 Motocross World Championship in Argentina, using a production engine with an Akrapovič exhaust. Testing in muddy conditions, including the Ponte a Egola race in San Miniato, Italy, confirmed the cooling system’s capabilities.
- Ducati has trained select dealers to handle this dirt bike, aiming to build a new off-road Ducatisti community. The Desmo450 MX is the first of a planned range of off-road bikes, signaling a broader shift for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Maintenance intervals are set at 45 hours for piston replacement and valve checks, and 90 hours for a complete engine overhaul.
- Accessories will be available through Ducati’s Performance catalog. You’ll want to check out the Factory parts, including wheel hubs, triple clamps, Brembo Racing calipers, and a full Akrapovič exhaust system. With the exception of the Showa factory suspension, all the components on the bikes campaigned by Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini in MXGP can be purchased.
- Sporting a premium $11,495 price tag, the 2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX will come in Ducati Red. Development of the production version is nearly finished, as the assembly line will be fired up in a couple of weeks. The bike will hit US showroom floors in June.
2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 450cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
- Maximum power: 63.5 horsepower @ 9400 rpm
- Maximum torque: 39.5 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: Titanium intake and steel exhaust valves w/ desmodromic actuation
- Fuel delivery: Keihin injector w/ Mikuni 44mm throttle body
- Exhaust: Steel header and muffler w/ aluminum can
- Transmission: 5-speed w/ up-only quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation
- Final drive: D.I.D DMS 520 chain w/ aluminum RK sprocket
CHASSIS
- Frame: Welded aluminum perimeter w/ cast, forged, and extruded parts
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted Showa 49mm fork w/ Kashima coating; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 11.9 inches
- Wheels: Takasago Excel
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.6
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Galfer disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 27.3 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Wet weight: 242 pounds
- Color: Ducati Red
2026 Ducati Desmo450 MX Price: $11,495 MSRP