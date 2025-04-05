2025 Foxborough Supercross Results, Standings, Video, Coverage

It was an epic mudder at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Aaron Plessinger winning a mud race for the first time in his 450SX career. Plessinger led every lap after passing holeshotter Justin Cooper. Heat winner Shane McElrath thrived in the mud, finishing in P2, though he never threatened Plessinger, who nurtured a half-minute lead in the abbreviated nine-lap race.
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Cooper Webb pulled off some last-lap heroics, surging from P6 to P3. He overtook championship rival Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, and Ken Roczen just before the finish line. Sexton had run as high as P2. However, on lap 6, Sexton had a problem just after the finish line, dropping him to P5. Webb’s last-lap gallop demoted Sexton to P6.
In his first-ever Supercross Main Event, Logan Leitzel ran a steady pace to finish in P9 behind Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols, with Dylan Ferrandis rounding out the top 10.
Webb’s podium performance boosts his championship series lead to 14 points over Sexton and 36 points clear of Roczen, who was riding with an injured ankle to go with his damaged shoulder. Cooper’s P11 moved him past Malcolm Stewart in the standings, as Stewart finished in P13 after holding P7 on the first lap. Plessinger’s win marks the 7th different rider to stand atop a 2025 Monster Energy Supercross podium. McElrath’s P2 marked his first 450SX podium, and he now sits in the top 10 in the standings after 12 of 17 rounds.
Racing resumes on April 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Rain is again in the forecast a week out. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 Foxborough Supercross Results
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Shane McElrath, Honda
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki
- Logan Leitzel, Kawasaki
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Tristan Lane, KTM
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki
- Christian Craig, Yamaha
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 256 points (4 Wins, 9 Podiums, 11 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 241 (3W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 220 (1W, 6P, 10 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 187 (1P, 5 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 186 (1W, 2P, 3 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 173 (2 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 170 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 137 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 126 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 120 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 92
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 88
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 84
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 80
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 48
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 27
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 22
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 14
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha,13
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3