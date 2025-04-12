2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look: Limited Edition Fast Facts

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro is a good-looking, limited-edition sportbike that enhances the standard GSX-8R with exclusive styling and practical accessories. Our testing shows that the standard version, with its 776cc parallel-twin engine, modern electronics, and versatile chassis, is a compelling choice for riders seeking a balance of performance, comfort, and affordability.
The new Kiiro special edition takes the Pearl Ignite Yellow GSX-8R—“kiiro” is Japanese for “yellow”—and adds a nice selection of upgrades for a £600 premium. To enhance its appeal, only 60 examples will be produced and sold in the United Kingdom.
Here’s a pictorial rundown of the upgrades you get with the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro:
Will Suzuki send the limited edition 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro to the United States? Only time will tell. With only 60 units produced for the UK, they’re likely to sell out quickly.
2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 776cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 70mm
- Maximum power: 82 horsepower
- Compression ratio: 12.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 42mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 452 pounds
- Color: Pearl Ignite Yellow
2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Price: £9599 MSRP