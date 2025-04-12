2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look: Limited Edition Fast Facts

By
Staff
-
2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look - MSRP

The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro is a good-looking, limited-edition sportbike that enhances the standard GSX-8R with exclusive styling and practical accessories. Our testing shows that the standard version, with its 776cc parallel-twin engine, modern electronics, and versatile chassis, is a compelling choice for riders seeking a balance of performance, comfort, and affordability.

The new Kiiro special edition takes the Pearl Ignite Yellow GSX-8R—“kiiro” is Japanese for “yellow”—and adds a nice selection of upgrades for a £600 premium. To enhance its appeal, only 60 examples will be produced and sold in the United Kingdom.

Here’s a pictorial rundown of the upgrades you get with the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro:

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look: Cowling
A cowling replaces the passenger seat, giving the 8R a sleeker, sportier silhouette while ensuring the rider travels solo.
2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look: Price
The seat has upgraded, contrasting stitching and a GSX logo.
2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro First Look Special Edition
The windshield is smoked and taller than the standard version.
Gilles billet aluminum brake and clutch levers are installed. They are lighter, adjustable, and sportier than the stock levers.
A tank pad protects the fuel tank from scratches.
The Pearl Ignite Yellow bodywork gets black 8R logos.
The wheels and aluminum subframe are gray.

Will Suzuki send the limited edition 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro to the United States? Only time will tell. With only 60 units produced for the UK, they’re likely to sell out quickly.

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 776cc
  • Bore x stroke: 84 x 70mm
  • Maximum power: 82 horsepower
  • Compression ratio: 12.8:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ two 42mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted Nissin 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.7 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 452 pounds
  • Color: Pearl Ignite Yellow

2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Kiiro Price: £9599 MSRP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR