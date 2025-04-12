2025 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings

Taking the lead away from Ken Roczen on lap 14 of the 25-lap Main Event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Chase Sexton earned his fourth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Series leader Cooper Webb secured P2, passing Roczen on lap 16 on a raceable track that survived rain earlier in the week. Roczen held on to a podium spot while Sexton cut Webb’s lead in the standings to 12 points with four rounds remaining. Sexton continues to control his own destiny in the hunt for the 2025 450SX title.

Malcolm Stewart and Joey Savatgy swapped P2 positions during the first five laps. Stewart dropped to P4, one spot ahead of Savatgy. It was Savatgy’s first top-five finish of 2025.

Last week’s top two finishers—Aaron Plessinger and Shane McElrath—tangled in the first corner, with both going down in a multi-rider pileup. Plessinger made his way back to P8 with McElrath finishing in P12.

Justin Barcia held the lead early on the first lap before flying over a berm and off the track. Barcia rebounded from last place to P14. In his debut as a fill-in rider for Honda HRC Progressive, Dean Wilson was in the top 10 early in the Main, eventually fading to P17.

Stewart and Justin Cooper continued their battle for P4 in the standings, with Stewart’s P4 moving him one point ahead of Cooper, who was part of the first-turn melee and finished in P6. Plessinger moved into P6 in the standings, four points clear of Barcia.

The racing continues in the northeast with a return to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be another afternoon race; check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos

2025 Philadelphia Supercross Results

Chase Sexton, KTM Cooper Webb, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Suzuki Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Joey Savatgy, Honda Justin Cooper, Yamaha Dylan Ferrandis, Honda Aaron Plessinger, KTM Benny Bloss, Beta Justin Hill, KTM Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta Shane McElrath, Honda Colt Nichols, Suzuki Justin Barcia, GasGas Christian Craig, Yamaha Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Honda Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Kevin Moranz, KTM Grant Harlan, Yamaha Freddie Norén, Kawasaki Jeremy Hand, Honda

2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)