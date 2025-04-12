2025 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings

Taking the lead away from Ken Roczen on lap 14 of the 25-lap Main Event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Chase Sexton earned his fourth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Series leader Cooper Webb secured P2, passing Roczen on lap 16 on a raceable track that survived rain earlier in the week. Roczen held on to a podium spot while Sexton cut Webb’s lead in the standings to 12 points with four rounds remaining. Sexton continues to control his own destiny in the hunt for the 2025 450SX title.
Malcolm Stewart and Joey Savatgy swapped P2 positions during the first five laps. Stewart dropped to P4, one spot ahead of Savatgy. It was Savatgy’s first top-five finish of 2025.
Last week’s top two finishers—Aaron Plessinger and Shane McElrath—tangled in the first corner, with both going down in a multi-rider pileup. Plessinger made his way back to P8 with McElrath finishing in P12.
Justin Barcia held the lead early on the first lap before flying over a berm and off the track. Barcia rebounded from last place to P14. In his debut as a fill-in rider for Honda HRC Progressive, Dean Wilson was in the top 10 early in the Main, eventually fading to P17.
Stewart and Justin Cooper continued their battle for P4 in the standings, with Stewart’s P4 moving him one point ahead of Cooper, who was part of the first-turn melee and finished in P6. Plessinger moved into P6 in the standings, four points clear of Barcia.
The racing continues in the northeast with a return to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be another afternoon race; check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 Philadelphia Supercross Results
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Joey Savatgy, Honda
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
- Shane McElrath, Honda
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Christian Craig, Yamaha
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 278 points (4 Wins, 10 Podiums, 12 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 266 (4W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 240 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 204 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 203 (1P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 185 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 181 (2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 149 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 136 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 135 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 103
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 101
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 97 (1 T5)
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 93
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 52
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 29
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 15
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 15
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 5
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3