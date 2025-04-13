2025 Yamaha XSR900 First Look [9 Fast Facts: Many Updates]

With retro naked sportbike styling returning, the 2025 Yamaha XSR900 enjoys a broad range of technical updates, including mechanical and electronic. Returning is the much-loved CP3 triple powerplant, which also powers the thoroughly modern YZF-R9 and MT-09 sport bikes, along with the Tracer 9 sport-touring. While none of the individual changes to the XSR900 are huge, they combine to make the 2025 edition a substantial update.
- The 2025 Yamaha XSR900 gets upgraded ergonomics. The new seat is designed for more comfort for the rider and passenger. The handlebar has a new bend, and a new 14-position adjustable Brembo clutch lever mounted on it. Your feet get new footpegs that are rubber mounted, and the shift lever has a new shape.
- The new KYB shock is fully adjustable. That includes high- and low-speed compression damping adjustability. New linkage matches the shock.
- The ride modes on the 2025 Yamaha XSR900 are more customizable than ever. In addition to the standard Sport, Street, and Rain modes, the rider can program two personalized modes. The power delivery and electronic aid levels are all adjustable.
- Managing the ride modes is monitored on a new five-inch TFT dash and switchgear. The dash has four display themes available, including one that has an analogy-style tachometer. Smartphone integration comes via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app, with optional turn-by-turn navigation using the Garmin StreetCross app. Also, the new dash on the 2025 Yamaha XSR900 has a USB-C port.
- The new switchgear uses a joystick and updated buttons. The turn signal switch allows for a three-flash signal via a soft click. A full click turns on the turn signal, which self-cancels after 15 seconds or 500 feet, whichever comes first.
- An advanced quickshifter is standard on the 2025 Yamaha XSR900. It’s Yamaha’s third generation of the technology, and it permits upshifts or downshifts during acceleration or deceleration without touching the clutch lever.
- The triple now has motor slip regulation (MSR). Basically, it’s traction control in reverse. Instead of limited rear tire slip during acceleration, MSR prevents it from happening.
- Yamaha allows you to set a top-speed limit for the XSR900. No, you can’t set it for 200 mph. It can only adjust down.
- All these features boost the price of the Yamaha XSR900 by a mere three percent over last year. The 2025 Yamaha XSR900 has a list price of $10,599 and is available in two colors—Heritage White and Raven. The new XSR900 lands on Yamaha dealers’ showroom floors this month.
2025 Yamaha XSR900 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline 3-cylinder
- Displacement: 890cc
- Bore x stroke 78.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar diecast aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 5.4 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear: 180/55 x 17
- Front: 298mm discs w/ radially mounted calipers and Brembo radial master cylinder
- Rear: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase 58.9 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height 31.9 in
- Fuel capacity 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 425 pounds
- Colors: Heritage White; Raven
2025 Yamaha XSR900 Price: $10,599 MSRP