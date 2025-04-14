Fantic Returns To America: Back After 30 Years With 2 New Bikes

Don Williams
Fantic XE300.

Fantic motorcycles are returning to the United States after a 30-year absence. In that period, the original Fantic Motor company went bankrupt and production of its famed observed motorcycle trials bikes ended. After a few changes of hands, Fantic Motor is now owned by VeNetWork, an Italian collaborative entrepreneurial network. Fantic now focuses on street and off-road motorcycles, without a trials bike in sight. To reintroduce the brand to the United States, Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) has created Fantic Motor USA to import two Fantic enduro bikes—the 2-stroke XE300 and XEF 250 TL thumper.

Fantic Returns To America: XE300

The competition-ready 2025 Fantic XE300 uses a motor developed by Motori Minarelli, a company Fantic acquired from Yamaha in 2020. The two-stroke motor uses licensed Yamaha design features, with EFI, electric starting, two power modes, an Arrow muffler, 10-level traction control, and increased displacement as upgrades. With the 2.4-gallon fuel tank topped off, the XE300 tips the scales at 250 pounds.

Fantic Returns To America: Fantic XEF 250 TL.
Fantic XEF 250 TL.

In contrast, the 2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL is intended for casual trail use with a 36-inch seat height, a Euro 5-compliant motor, Fantic suspension components, an Arrow muffler, and a 281-pound wet weight with the two-gallon gas tank filled. We note that there are turn signals on the XEF, and expect them to not make the trip from Italy.

Fantic is a competition-driven brand, with the Fantic Racing division competing in Grand Prix road racing, rally, enduro, and motocross.

On European showroom floors, Fantic has nine off-road models, in addition to street bikes that include supermoto, sport, rally, and scrambler models with motors ranging from 125cc to 700cc.

“With CPD’s expert support team’s knowledge of off-road OEMs like Rieju, AJP, and EM [Electric Motion],” National Sales Manager Gary Hazel explains, “Fantic is well-positioned to offer outstanding products and services to our dealer partners with CPD’s logistics, and I look forward to us delivering unparalleled value to the new Fantic partners and customers.”

CPD is putting together a network of Fantic dealers in the United States and expects to start selling motorcycles here as soon as next month.

2025 Fantic XE 300 Specs

  • Type: Two-stroke single
  • Displacement: 293cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1
  • Fueling: Dual-injector EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ hydraulic actuation
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Aluminum semi double-cradle w/ aluminum subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted KYB shock; 12.4 inches
  • Front Rim: 21 x 1.16
  • Rear rim: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Metzeler 6 Days Extreme
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
  • Front brake: 270mm disc
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc 

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 27.7 degrees
  • Trail: 4.8 inches
  • Seat height: 38.2 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
  • Wet weight: 250 pounds

2025 Fantic XE 300 Price: $TBA MSRP

2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL Specs

Fantic Returns To America: Off-road motorcycles

  • Type: 4-stroke single
  • Displacement: 250cc
  • Bore x stroke: 77 x 53.6mm
  • Maximum torque: 14 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Exhaust: Arrow
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multidisc
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Chromoly perimeter
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS inverted 43mm fork
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Fantic FRS 125 piggyback-reservoir shock
  • Tires: Michelin Tracker
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm wave disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm wave disc 

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
  • Seat height: 36.0 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons
  • Wet weight: 281 pounds

2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL Price: $TBA MSRP

Fantic Returns To America Photo Gallery

2025 Fantic XE300 Photo Gallery

2025 Fantic XEF 250 Photo Gallery

