Fantic Returns To America: Back After 30 Years With 2 New Bikes

Fantic motorcycles are returning to the United States after a 30-year absence. In that period, the original Fantic Motor company went bankrupt and production of its famed observed motorcycle trials bikes ended. After a few changes of hands, Fantic Motor is now owned by VeNetWork, an Italian collaborative entrepreneurial network. Fantic now focuses on street and off-road motorcycles, without a trials bike in sight. To reintroduce the brand to the United States, Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) has created Fantic Motor USA to import two Fantic enduro bikes—the 2-stroke XE300 and XEF 250 TL thumper.

The competition-ready 2025 Fantic XE300 uses a motor developed by Motori Minarelli, a company Fantic acquired from Yamaha in 2020. The two-stroke motor uses licensed Yamaha design features, with EFI, electric starting, two power modes, an Arrow muffler, 10-level traction control, and increased displacement as upgrades. With the 2.4-gallon fuel tank topped off, the XE300 tips the scales at 250 pounds.

In contrast, the 2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL is intended for casual trail use with a 36-inch seat height, a Euro 5-compliant motor, Fantic suspension components, an Arrow muffler, and a 281-pound wet weight with the two-gallon gas tank filled. We note that there are turn signals on the XEF, and expect them to not make the trip from Italy.

Fantic is a competition-driven brand, with the Fantic Racing division competing in Grand Prix road racing, rally, enduro, and motocross.

On European showroom floors, Fantic has nine off-road models, in addition to street bikes that include supermoto, sport, rally, and scrambler models with motors ranging from 125cc to 700cc.

“With CPD’s expert support team’s knowledge of off-road OEMs like Rieju, AJP, and EM [Electric Motion],” National Sales Manager Gary Hazel explains, “Fantic is well-positioned to offer outstanding products and services to our dealer partners with CPD’s logistics, and I look forward to us delivering unparalleled value to the new Fantic partners and customers.”

CPD is putting together a network of Fantic dealers in the United States and expects to start selling motorcycles here as soon as next month.

2025 Fantic XE 300 Specs

Type: Two-stroke single

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Fueling: Dual-injector EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multidisc w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum semi double-cradle w/ aluminum subframe

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted KYB shock; 12.4 inches

Front Rim: 21 x 1.16

Rear rim: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Metzeler 6 Days Extreme

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Trail: 4.8 inches

Seat height: 38.2 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

Wet weight: 250 pounds

2025 Fantic XE 300 Price: $TBA MSRP

2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL Specs

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 250cc

Bore x stroke: 77 x 53.6mm

Maximum torque: 14 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: Arrow

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multidisc

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly perimeter

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS inverted 43mm fork

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Fantic FRS 125 piggyback-reservoir shock

Tires: Michelin Tracker

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm wave disc

Rear brake: 220mm wave disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Seat height: 36.0 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons

Wet weight: 281 pounds

2025 Fantic XEF 250 TL Price: $TBA MSRP

