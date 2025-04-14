QualMounts Highway Footpegs Review

Introduced at Americade 2024, QualMounts Highway Footpegs are an American-made option for adventure riders seeking long-distance comfort. At $259, the pegs reflect detailed engineering and solid build quality, supporting their cost. QualMounts was first known for its billet aluminum reservoir covers that integrate RAM and GoPro mounts. Now, the Massachusetts-based company has expanded into riding comfort with strong results.

From the first glance, QualMounts Highway Footpegs make a strong impression. CNC-machined from high-grade aluminum and finished with a black powdercoat, the pegs are available in either a slotted or solid design. They feel strong in hand—robust, refined, and ready for the road.

Riders can choose from two arm styles (slotted or solid), three arm lengths (Short, 6.75 inches; Medium, 8.75 inches, and Long, 10.75 inches), and three tube sizes—22mm, 25.4mm, and 27mm—making them a fit for most engine guards and crash bars. QualMounts targets standard tube-style engine and crash guards, so if your bike doesn’t have standard-sized tubes, they will not fit.

Adjustability is where the QualMounts pegs shine. The extension arms rotate 360 degrees in 10-degree increments, allowing a rider to dial in a preferred foot position on the foldable, knurled aluminum pegs.

Installation is simple. A 3/16-inch hex, a 6mm hex, and a torque wrench are all that is needed for a 15-minute installation. The 11-ft-lb torque spec is low to keep you from overtightening while ensuring a tight fit.

What sets these highway pegs apart is the rock-solid mounting system. With two contact surfaces, the bracket holds firm and won’t rotate around the tube. The unique mounting interface is not perfectly round, which enhances grip on otherwise slick tubing surfaces. That prevents slippage and creates a secure, stable platform for your boots. Should you want to change your angle or height in any one of 36 increments, it is as simple as a single 3/16-inch Allen wrench adjustment.

Mounted on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, the QualMounts Highway Footpegs shine on the highway. The medium-length arms with mounting blocks and bolts weigh 2.6 pounds. The 8.75-inch length strikes a sweet spot for most leg lengths, offering a relaxed stretch without forcing you to splay out like a starfish. The powdercoated finish resists scuffs from boots. There is no vibration dampening as there is a hard connection to your engine or crash bars. Riding for hours on the freeway, the length, angle and included knurled fold-up footpegs made for a comfortable leg position.

I dropped the Ténéré 700 on a snowy, rocky uphill and had to drag it to a downhill position. The convenience of highway pegs requires them to live outside crash bar protection, so I scraped the folding peg base on a rock. While the mount is plenty tight for boots-on-pegs, 500 pounds dragged 180 degrees did roll the mount on the tube. You do not want to overtighten the four mounting bolts because that could cause damage in this sort of unfortunate circumstance. Fortunately, leaning on the wrench like a gorilla is not necessary to securely mount the highway pegs.

QualMounts Highway Footpegs suit riders who value solid-build quality and adjustability. They’re a good fit for those who appreciate a 100-percent American-made product and want relief from knee, back, or butt discomfort on long rides.