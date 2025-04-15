Klim Women’s Outrider Pant Review: Stretch Canvas Legwear

The Klim Women’s Outrider pant fits into an interesting niche as a sleek, urban-focused riding pant. Neither a touring pant, full-on ADV pant, nor a denim riding jean, its hard-to-label role actually plays in its favor. The pant is versatile riding gear that looks great and flies incognito as a riding pant.

Sliding into the Outrider pant, I was initially concerned that I wouldn’t be able to shimmy the legs over my hips. I’m not curvy, but the streamlined fit didn’t leave much extra room. Designed by women, the pants have a precise, comfortable cut that fits snugly without the clingy feel of stretch jeans.

The Outrider pant is snuggest at the lower thigh due to the knee and hip armor. Thanks to a slightly relaxed seat, the pant allows you to swing your leg over the saddle and sit in comfort. The low-rise pant, sitting two inches below my belly button, does not gap when sitting upright. The Outrider includes belt loops in you need a more secure feel when leaning forward.

Constructed from stretch canvas with a twill weave, the smooth, unlined fabric has a (mostly) pleasing feel against my skin. I had a few irritation spots caused by the exposed robust triple-stitched seams on the inside and outside of the pant legs. Breathable, rather than vented or mesh, the Klim Outrider pant is comfortable even in the 90-degree heat of the Uruguayan interior, where I did some of my testing.

Storage in the Outrider pant is useful, though unsecured, with no zippers or hook-and-loop closures. There are two deep hand pockets, two rear patch pockets, and a smartphone pocket on the right thigh. While the latter fits my compact Apple iPhone SE, there isn’t much wiggle room for the more popular, larger phones many women prefer.

I tested the Klim Women’s Outrider pant as it comes off the rack, with D3O IP Ghost CE Level 1 knee and hip armor installed. The flexible, vented armor is exceptionally comfortable, and the low-profile nature keeps the look flattering—yes, even at the hips—and relatively unobtrusive.

An additional fabric layer from mid-thigh to just below the knee adds durability and forms a stylish pocket. This pocket provides outside access to the knee armor, which is easily removable if you prefer to ride without impact protection. Alternatively, the knee and hip armor can be swapped out for the higher-rated CE Level 2 impact protection.

Like its knee and hip armor, the Klim Outrider pant has a less-protective overall CE Level 1 rating. Rated CE EN 17092-A for urban use, it’s below AA (touring) or AAA (high-speed riding) for abrasion and impact resistance.

A three-inch reflective strip inside each cuff is visible when cuffed, adding stylish safety for after-hours riding. It’s effective with riding shoes but hidden with my Klim Adventure GTX boots, as the Outrider pant isn’t boot-cut. The pant pairs well with the Klim Artemis jacket for stylish light touring or commuting, unlike the more technical Artemis pant.

The Klim Women’s Outrider pant is a lightweight, versatile riding pant that transitions seamlessly from saddle to sidewalk café. Built for casual riding with basic protection, the pant is also stylish enough that it slipped into rotation with my 501s on non-riding days—a testament to the Outrider’s comfort and polished look.

Klim Women’s Outrider Pant Fast Facts

Sizes: Regular, 0 – 16; Tall, 4 – 12

Hip and knee armor: CE Level 1

Certification: CE EN 17092-A

Colors: Black; Brown Duck

Klim Women’s Outrider Pant Price: $180 MSRP

Klim Women’s Outrider Pant Review Photo Gallery