2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Review: 23 Fast Facts From the Track

In October, Yamaha introduced the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 to the world, putting to rest years of rumors concerning an MT-09—based supersport contender featuring the well-developed CP3 890cc triple powerplant with all the latest electronic riding aids. So why not put all that technology to use in a proper Supersport chassis and hit the track?
The inline-four Yamaha YZF-R6 had reached its competitive limit in the class. Yamaha claims the R9 is not a replacement for its discontinued R6, calling the R9 a street bike with a sporty edge. Who are they kidding?
With the increasing difficulty of meeting stricter emissions, plus new World Supersport rules favoring different engine configurations, surely it’s a racer; it won the first time out at Phillip Island in Australia in World Supersport, and it’s ready for the MotoAmerica Supersport class.
The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 is a proper contender built from the ground up. The R9 also features Yamaha’s latest aero, electronics, suspension, and braking capabilities. Even though it boasts MotoGP-inspired technology, Yamaha wanted the R9 to have a very approachable demeanor about it. So, it offers riders at many skill levels a platform to explore the R world, from the street to track days to racing.
To find out if the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 can bring together performance, user-friendliness, and affordability, we put laps on the R9 at Northern California’s famed Sonoma Raceway.
- Yamaha claims the new R9 is not a Supersport or a replacement for the R6, but who are they kidding? This user-friendly approach extends to the R9’s ergonomics, which enhance rider comfort and control. Combining a taller 32.7-inch seat height, lower footpegs, and clip-ons mounted under the triple-clamp helps provide a larger rider triangle. The reach from the seat to the grips leaves you hunched over a bit, just like an R6. The R9 is less cramped than the R1 or R6, and you will feel the difference as soon as you get on it.
- Although you are stretched out more than on the MT-09, you can position your body wherever you want more easily. Moving around the bike on a racetrack is a must. So, if it’s made easier, at least in my mind at five-foot-nine, bring it on.
- The R9 might look to have the same frame as the MT-09, but it doesn’t. Yamaha built a new, gravity-cast, one-piece Deltabox main frame weighing in at 21.4 pounds—by far the lightest R-family frame. The frame is also considerably stiffer than the MT-09 in several areas. The MT-09’s swingarm is also retained, with 0.6 inches more adjustment.
- The R9’s frame repositions the 890cc triple from the MT-09, giving the R9 its own aggressive geometry. The R9’s wheelbase is 55.9 inches, 1.8 inches longer than the R6, and 0.4 inches shorter than the MT-09. To help the R9 turn, Yamaha tucked the R9’s rake in to a steep 22.6 degrees, compared to 24.0 degrees on the R6 and 25.0 degrees on the MT-09. The trail is just 3.7 inches on the R9, 0.1 inches less than the R6, and 0.6 inches less than the MT-09.These changes give the R9 a distinct character compared to its predecessors.
- The R9’s Deltabox frame is a positive step forward compared to the bolt-together MT-09 frame. The added rigidity is a plus. However, the more aggressive rake and slightly shorter trail numbers take away some of the rock-solid stability we are accustomed to on the R6. The R9’s geometry gives it a vague feeling up front in high-speed corners.
- The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 represents the brand’s first integrated aerodynamics on a production bike. The latest YZF-R1 superbike has wings, but they look like an afterthought on the existing bodywork. The R9’s aero is incorporated into the bodywork design. When I first saw the R9, it appeared larger than I expected due to the upper fairing’s large, sharply angled wings. Yamaha claims the YZR-M1-inspired aero produces downforce pressure, resulting in a six percent reduction in front-end lift and a 10 percent increase in cornering grip. The size and height of the rear tail section might also get your attention, which also reminds me of the M1 campaigned by Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins in MotoGP.
- With the CP3 890cc triple at their disposal, it’s only natural that Yamaha engineers would deploy it in a new Supersport contender. The R9 is a direct beneficiary of the proven performance of the triple. Unfortunately, it suffers from noise emissions compromises, especially in 2nd gear. Also, from 4000 to 6500 rpm, there is a flat spot. It’s a bummer, considering how responsive the triple is when giving it handfuls of throttle in all the other gears at any rev range. Still, even without a ram-air intake system, the motor is a blast when hard on the throttle. It has a smooth throttle response, powerful torque above 6500 rpm, and a strong top-end.
- To complement the engine’s versatility, the R9 offers advanced ride modes. The Track modes allow you to personalize the IMU-informed electronic assistants. In addition to four power levels, traction control (nine levels, plus off), lift control levels (three levels, plus off), slide control (three levels, plus off), quickshifter (two levels, plus off), launch control (two levels, plus off), engine braking management (two levels), and back-slip regulation (on/off), you can defeat the rear-wheel ABS.
- Choosing between the R9’s power modes and the various levels of intervention is easy once you figure out the left-thumb joystick. The throttle-side switchgear has a dedicated riding mode selector. You can also set everything up wirelessly via the Y-Connect app on your smartphone.
- The five-inch TFT displays a lot of info, depending on which theme you choose. With four selectable full-color Street-themed layouts and a highly detailed Track theme, you might wonder, “Do I need all this?” The answer depends on who you are. The riding mode info appears across the bottom of the screen. It’s nicely lit up and easy to read. Your pit crew can also get involved and send rider notifications to you via the screen. All the usual info like speed, tachometer reading, water temp, oil pressure icon, gear selector, and time of day are standard issue. There’s also Yamaha’s Y-TRAC Rev app for your smartphone, which gives you access to 26 data points from your rides, including location data. If you’ve wondered what it’s like to be in a World Supersport pit, this gives you a glimpse.
- Yamaha technicians set me up with a Track mode suited for the wet conditions. The power delivery is tamed early in the throttle response but livened up as the triple hits the higher rev range. For the first session of the day, the R9 was set up in Track mode 4 with power 2, TC 8, slide control 2, lift control 3, and engine braking 1. Sonoma Raceway is not the friendliest track in the wet, so the Yamaha boys fitted rains and off we went.
- As I got braver in the wet, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9’s lean-sensitive riding aids did a good job of keeping the rudder connected to the pavement. I only had a few moments exiting corners as the TC and SCS did their part in controlling traction loss while still motoring forward. It used to be that the connection between your brain and your wrist determined a fast lap time. For the most part, this still holds true. However, implementing more-advanced rider aids is a must if you want to keep up with the Joneses, especially in the wet.
- Even though the new R9 is inexpensive compared to other supersport models, it does not have cheap components. The R9 is fitted with KYB’s latest inverted 43mm fully adjustable fork and a shock with remote spring preload adjustability. The persistent rain allowed us to test the R9 in unpredictable conditions, where confidence was key. Confidence and feel are extra important when pushing in the rain. The new KYB SDF fork did a fine job soaking up the bumps and provided good feedback on the wet track. The shock did its part as well, keeping the R9’s geometry in check under hard acceleration and mid-corner roll-on.
- The R9’s proper Brembo brakes are a treat, though I would prefer different pads. The race-ready setup includes a radial master cylinder, Stylema calipers, 320mm discs, and 1-into-2 steel-braided brake lines. On the rainy track, the braking was quite controllable. However, as the track dried out and I began to hammer it, the initial bite at the lever seemed to lose some of its feel. I have encountered this before with Brembo pads, and a different pad compound solved it. Even so, the braking is manageable and got the job done.
- ABS is standard these days and not defeatable, which poses a problem during hard track use. If you grab too much front brake, you’ll experience the free-wheel effect—the feeling of the lever backing off brake pressure, reducing deceleration. While I’ve never been a fan of ABS on the track, the R9’s system works very well with minimal interference.
- There’s no hesitation or clunky feeling while shifting. My test bike came with GP shifting. It’s easy to change—loosen the bolt connecting the shift rod to the shifter, move it back to the rear mounting hole, tighten the bolt, and off you go. There are no buttons or modes to change, and it automatically works for up and back shifting. As far as the actual shifting of the bike is concerned, the R9 plows right through the gears effortlessly. The ability to change the shift pattern so easily is a pleasant surprise, to say the least.
- When riding in the rain, you need to be smooth with your throttle and riding inputs. The new R9 excels in both areas. Power delivery is impressively manageable throughout the entire rev range, with no abrupt hits or sudden lurches. Of course, electronics play an essential role. However, once the track dried and I backed the settings off, the throttle response was still very predictable.
- Handling-wise, the R9 does what it’s told. Turn-in entering slow corners is easy and confidence-inspiring. As for the fast corners, the R9’s slightly more aggressive rake and trail numbers keep you wondering a little about front-end feel—the price you pay for the longer wheelbase. The vagueness of the front at speed is manageable once you get your head around it. The 2025 Yamaha R9 does require some effort to navigate Sonoma Raceway’s fast, sweeping turns 8 and 8A, for instance.
- Even under hard braking, the KYB suspension is stiff enough to keep the chassis geometry in check but still soak up the bumps within reason. I’m sure on a fully dry track with the stock Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires, the R9 suspension would have needed a little more fine-tuning.
- When the Sonoma Raceway track dried, I made suspension adjustments to the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9. I went one turn out of spring preload, a few clicks less high-speed compression damping in the fork, and two clicks less rebound in the rear. As the speeds increased, so did the need for more fine-tuning, but I ran out of time and didn’t have an opportunity to get it just right. By the end, I was encountering some bump compliance and chatter issues. Unfortunately, a setting sun eliminated the option of fine-tuning.
- The 2nd gear flat spot made itself known in the dry. As smooth as the CP3 motor is when set up for the rain, the 2500-rpm wide flat spot makes it difficult to figure out when to shift. The ECU market for the R9 will likely be booming.
- A good day of flogging around the track can take its toll on you. Supersport models are designed for all-out performance at the expense of comfort. By the end of the day, I was not quite as worked as I thought I would be.
- For $12,499, you’re getting a lot of performance and a whole heap of technology. The new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 looks the business with its race-ready fairing design, and it’s also a fine, well-balanced motorcycle that will become a track day favorite of many.
Action photography by Joseph Agustin
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X Dani Samurai-3
- Suit: Alpinestars Racing Absolute V2
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Pro
- Boots: Alpinestars Supertech R
2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 890cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 62.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 7000 rpm
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Gravity-cast Deltabox aluminum w/ subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered, linkage-assisted, fully adjustable KYB shock; 4.6 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston calipers and radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 22.6 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 430 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Intensity White/Redline; Matte Raven Black
2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Price: $12,499 MSRP