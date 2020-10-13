Yamaha and Fantic Expand Strategic Partnership: Fantic To Buy Minarelli

According to a joint Yamaha/Fantic press release, Yamaha recognizes Fantic’s “deep market knowledge, innovation, and proactivity,” while Yamaha provides “reputation, high quality, and strong manufacturing expertise.” By acquiring Minarelli, Fantic gets access to “a skilled workforce, an updated industrial asset to support its growth, the increase of Industrial and R&D capacity, and the access to selected Yamaha engines and components with the latest technologies.”“This operation is also in line with Yamaha Motor’s global engine manufacturing strategy, already underway, which leverages on the increase of efficiency through the global deployment of engine platforms,” the press release goes on to explain, “and on the optimization of production capacity through the consolidation of the combustion engine manufacturing in the main volume markets.”Yamaha scooter aficionados already know that its Jog series of scooters sold in the United States from 1986 to 2001 was powered by a Minarelli motor. The 50cc engine went on to find a home in the Yamaha Zuma scooter.A future goal for Minarelli is the production of electric-powered motors, in addition to supplying traditional engines to existing customers.
