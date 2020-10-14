2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

By
Don Williams
-

The 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS returns this year as the sole representative of the CBR500R line, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. That’s fine with us, as it has always been a low-cost option from Honda.

With a full fairing, the 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS has the look of a supersport motorcycle. Yet, its raised clip-ons give the rider a comfortable semi-upright seating position that splits the difference between standard and full-sport.

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS: MSRP and Price

Weighing in at just 423 pounds with a seat height under 31 inches, the CBR500R is welcoming to new riders, someone stepping up from the 300 class, or a returning rider looking for a sensible ride.

Handling and braking are intuitive, while the very slightly oversquare motor balances low-rpm torque with enjoyable horsepower when the revs are up. A six-speed transmission means there is always the proper ratio for the job at hand.

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS: For Sale and Review

Other than spring-preload on the shock, the suspension has no adjustments. Fortunately, Honda got the setup right for most riders. Michelin Road 5 tires are a good choice, offering complementary performance and high-mileage—if you want something sportier, there are plenty of options.

The 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS gets two new colors this year, and they are distinctively different. For the budget-minded, the price tag on the showroom floor remains below $7k.

2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 471cc

  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

  • Tires: Michelin Road 5

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

  • Front brake: 320mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

  • Rake: 25.5 degrees

  • Trail: 4.0 inches

  • Seat height: 30.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

  • Curb Weight: 423 pounds

  • Colors: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl White

2021 Honda CBR500R Price: $6999 MSRP

