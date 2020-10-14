2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

Weighing in at just 423 pounds with a seat height under 31 inches, the CBR500R is welcoming to new riders, someone stepping up from the 300 class, or a returning rider looking for a sensible ride.Handling and braking are intuitive, while the very slightly oversquare motor balances low-rpm torque with enjoyable horsepower when the revs are up. A six-speed transmission means there is always the proper ratio for the job at hand.Other than spring-preload on the shock, the suspension has no adjustments. Fortunately, Honda got the setup right for most riders. Michelin Road 5 tires are a good choice, offering complementary performance and high-mileage—if you want something sportier, there are plenty of options.The 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS gets two new colors this year, and they are distinctively different. For the budget-minded, the price tag on the showroom floor remains below $7k.2021 Honda CBR500R ABS SpecsENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: O-ring sealed chain
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb Weight: 423 pounds
- Colors: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl White