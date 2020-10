2021 Honda CBR500R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Tires: Michelin Road 5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb Weight: 423 pounds

Colors: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl White

The 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS returns this year as the sole representative of the CBR500R line, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. That’s fine with us, as it has always been a low-cost option from Honda.With a full fairing, the 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS has the look of a supersport motorcycle. Yet, its raised clip-ons give the rider a comfortable semi-upright seating position that splits the difference between standard and full-sport. Weighing in at just 423 pounds with a seat height under 31 inches, the CBR500R is welcoming to new riders, someone stepping up from the 300 class, or a returning rider looking for a sensible ride.Handling and braking are intuitive, while the very slightly oversquare motor balances low-rpm torque with enjoyable horsepower when the revs are up. A six-speed transmission means there is always the proper ratio for the job at hand. Other than spring-preload on the shock, the suspension has no adjustments. Fortunately, Honda got the setup right for most riders. Michelin Road 5 tires are a good choice, offering complementary performance and high-mileage—if you want something sportier, there are plenty of options.The 2021 Honda CBR500R ABS gets two new colors this year, and they are distinctively different. For the budget-minded, the price tag on the showroom floor remains below $7k.